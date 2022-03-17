It’s important to take time off to recharge, reconnect with family and friends, and re-center yourself. Here are some strategies that will help you get ready to step away and then enjoy yourself on vacation.

Shutting off isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially in the ulra-fast-paced real estate business. It can sometimes feel like there is no way to completely unplug, and in some ways this is true — our clients are vital to our business and success.

My clients are a top priority every step of the way, and I go above and beyond to serve them. However, taking a break is essential to reset and recharge. Here are some ways you can set yourself up to truly enjoy your time away so that when you return home and to the office, you’re reset and ready to take on the world.

Take time before vacation to start to relax. If you know your vacation is approaching, make a conscious effort in the weeks or days leading up to your time off to unwind earlier than usual, turn off your phone before bed and try to ease into vacation mode versus jumping right in. I personally meditate every morning and find taking five to 10 minutes a day to set intentions can positively impact your entire day. This can be difficult but worth it to fully capitalize on your vacation time. Find a personal hobby to do on vacation. Take time to catch up on your reading or take up a creative hobby while you’re away. This will give you time to unwind and mentally disconnect from the craziness of the real estate industry. Ensure there is a capable agent covering for you while you’re out. While some shorter trips may not require someone to cover for you, if you’re going away for a week or more, make sure you have a professional who is reliable and trustworthy and serves as a positive representative for your business. It might be difficult to give up some control, but in the long run it’s better to be well-covered so you can take the time you need to relax but still continue serving clients while you are out of the office. Connect with family and friends while away. Vacation is an extremely important time to reconnect with loved ones. Our careers as agents can be so time-consuming that often it’s difficult to carve out extra time to give to the communities that surround us outside the office. Re-centering yourself via time away with those close to you is one of the most restorative practices that will ultimately help you not burn out and allow you to thrive in your business. Find some alone time. Being with your loved ones is just as important as being with yourself. Even if it’s a few hours, try to find some time to be with just yourself while you’re away.

As agents, vacation is often one of the things we prioritize the least. Our clients are everything to us, so it can be very difficult to “shut off.” However, it’s important to take the time away for yourself so you can return ready to take on anything that comes your way.

If you haven’t taken one in a while, consider planning your next vacation — it might end up serving you more than you thought it would.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.