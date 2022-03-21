The Birmingham office marks The Agency’s 32nd franchise to date, in which local firm Hall & Hunter will join with The Agency to form The Agency Hall & Hunter.

Global luxury brokerage The Agency has launched its first Midwestern franchise in Birmingham, Michigan, the company announced on Monday.

This marks The Agency’s 32nd franchise to date in which local firm Hall & Hunter will join with The Agency to form The Agency Hall & Hunter.

“We’re delighted to begin The Agency’s expansion into the Midwest and partner with leading industry professionals Brad Wolf and Ryan Wolf on our first-ever franchise in Michigan,” Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, said in a press statement.

“Brad and Ryan are accomplished brokers with a shared vision of collaboration and provid[e] the best-in-class service to clients. We know they will be incredible stewards for The Agency brand,” Umansky continued.

The Agency has quickly ramped up its franchise growth over the last year or so, launching 11 new franchises in 2021. Birmingham will be the 7th franchise the company has launched in 2022. The city is a northern suburb of Detroit, located about halfway between Detroit and Pontiac, with a number of parks, country clubs and local museums nearby.

Brothers Brad and Ryan Wolf will be leading the new franchise office. The firm formerly known as Hall & Hunter Realtors was founded in 1954 and acquired by the duo’s father, Dennis Wolf, in 1982. Over the years, Wolf built up the then 10-agent firm to what is now a more than 90-agent business.

After graduating from Northwood University, Brad Wolf worked at a local marketing firm before joining Hall & Hunter as a sales agent in 1997. Since then, he’s served on the company’s advisory board, developed an in-house marketing department and become a member of the management team to work on the company’s strategic growth. He earned his brokers license in 2010.

“We are so thrilled to share with you the exciting next chapter in the nearly 70-year story of Hall & Hunter,” Brad Wolf said in a statement. “As stewards of this legacy, we are proud to be leading our family-owned business into the future and to offer our clients and colleagues unparalleled real estate service with a brokerage partner that shares our values, mission and vision for the future of our industry.”

Ryan Wolf attended Indiana University and gained several years of experience in real estate title insurance and mortgage banking following his graduation. For about the last 10 years, he’s worked for the family business as a Realtor and association broker.

“As the housing market in Michigan continues to boom, we are so looking forward to partnering with The Agency to build our business in our thriving community of Birmingham,” Ryan Wolf said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such an esteemed brokerage as The Agency. Together, we will provide our clients with extensive local knowledge, personalized concierge service, cutting-edge technology, creative marketing, and access to a vast global network.”

Email Lillian Dickerson