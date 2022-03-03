The office marks the brokerage’s 30th franchise to date, following its most recent expansions into Naples, Florida, and Montreal, Quebec.

Building on its growing presence in Canada, luxury brokerage The Agency announced a new franchise in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday.

The Agency Ottawa will be led by managing partner Max Damour and managing directors Irina Popova and Greg Campbell.

“We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout Canada and partner with leading industry professionals, Max Damour, Irina Popova and Greg Campbell on our new franchise office in Ottawa,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a press release. “Max, Irina and Greg are all accomplished brokers with a shared vision of collaboration and providing the best-in-class service to clients. We know they will be incredible stewards for The Agency brand.”

The Agency has swept Canada with its expansion of new franchises in the last year, setting up shop in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto, in addition to Montreal and now Ottawa. The brokerage has also established locations in major hubs along the east coast, as well as in Hawaii, Nevada and Colorado.

“Our new franchise in Ottawa is a true testament to the supreme interest and demand we’re experiencing throughout Canada for a brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, the brokerage’s executive vice president of franchise sales, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Max Damour, Irina Popova and Greg Campbell on this new endeavor as we continue to showcase the power of The Agency brand across the region.”

Damour, who has a background in business and over 13 years of experience in the industry, specializes in pre-construction sales and leasing. He grew up in Quebec’s Eastern Townships and moved to Ottawa in 2007 to attend university. Damour has a track record of building successful real estate companies, including Blue Panda Realty, and has a passion for innovating the industry further.

“I am honored to join The Agency family and be a part of such an influential luxury brand,” Damour said in a statement. “The firm’s unparalleled marketing power, technology offerings and global brand recognition are unlike any other brokerage in Canada. I look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in Ottawa with our new, elevated experience.”

Popova, who grew up in Siberia and moved to Canada at age 14, brings eight years of experience to The Agency and a practice focused on luxury homes and condos.

“As the housing market in Ottawa continues to boom, we are so looking forward to partnering with The Agency to build our business in our thriving capital of Canada,” Popova said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such an esteemed brokerage with a growing international presence.”

Campbell is an Ottawa native who lived in Vancouver for about a decade while pursuing a career in the music entertainment industry before returning to Ottawa and starting his real estate career with his mother, Lynda Campbell. He brings 15 years of real estate experience to The Agency Ottawa.

“The reputation The Agency upholds is perfectly aligned with our caliber of work here in Ottawa,” Campbell said in a statement. “We are excited to continue to bring our beautiful city into the forefront of the international real estate industry with the help of The Agency.”

The Agency’s new Ottawa office will be located at 85 Hinton Avenue N., Ottawa.

Email Lillian Dickerson