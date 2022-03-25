Callahan will leave her role as senior sales director at Corcoran Sunshine and work out of Douglas Elliman’s Palm Beach and Manhattan offices to continue her specialization in new developments.

Douglas Elliman has hired luxury sales director Norma-Jean Callahan to lead the real estate firm’s new development projects along with the team she founded, the Callahan Group, it was announced Thursday.

Callahan will leave her role as senior sales director at Corcoran Sunshine and work out of Douglas Elliman’s Palm Beach and Manhattan offices to continue her specialization in new developments.

“I am excited to launch the next chapter of my career and expand into Florida, the fastest growing market in the country. The decision to join Douglas Elliman was based on my own ambition and unwavering commitment to client service,” Callahan said.

Callahan has been a broker since 2002, ranked in the 98th percentile nationwide of agents at Coldwell Banker her rookie year while specializing in single-family homes. In 2007, she was hired at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group to specialize in new development. She led projects totaling $5 billion in sellout, including such high-profile New York City projects as 220 Central Park South, the Baccarat Hotel Residences, and Waterline Square.

She has also advised blue-chip developers such as Vornado Realty, Starwood, The Witkoff Group, Madison Equities, and GID Development.

In 2020 she returned to residential sales with a focus on resellers, representing the sellers of a $13.4 million unit at the Alexico Group’s 56 Leonard and the buyers of a $14.2 million unit at 220 Central Park South.

“We are excited to welcome Norma-Jean Callahan and her team, the Callahan Group, to Douglas Elliman in both New York and Florida,” said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty. “NJ is among the industry’s finest talents and comes to us with an incredible track record in luxury new development sales.”

