Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Zillow-owned StreetEasy is turning into a ‘de facto MLS,’ agents balk

StreetEasy announced on Monday that it would ban listings — not agents — who don’t follow the platform’s 24-hour listing policy. Agents are saying the change isn’t enough.

2. Inflation warning sends mortgage rates soaring

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress in this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo.

Mortgages surged to 4.6 percent Monday, the highest since March 2019, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the war in Ukraine and supply disruptions could drive inflation beyond previous forecasts.

3. ‘But Zillow said … ‘: How to handle the top 7 seller pricing objections

From testing the market to outrageous expectations, today’s sellers may have a host of objections to the price you’re proposing for their potential listing. Team leader Carl Medford offers seven scripts designed to help you counter their arguments.

4. Compass knocks Realogy from top of T3 Sixty rankings after 23 years

Real estate analytics firm T3 Sixty’s latest Real Estate Almanac revealed how complicated the answer to “Who’s the biggest brand in the industry?” can be, with Compass, Realogy and Keller Williams ruling their respective business models.

5. ‘I’m screwed:’ This broker’s real-life hacking horror story

We all need to figure out a way to live online — in the cloud — but we also need a way to survive if our systems go down. Broker Erica Ramus shares her true-life hacking horror story to help you protect yourself and your business.

