Be the smartest person in the room. If you want to scale your real estate brokerage, learn secrets from top-producing pros at Inman Connect New York April 19-21.

Nicole Lopez, team lead and founder of True Houston Real Estate, is an NAR 30 Under 30 Finalist, a winner for the Houston Association of Realtors 20 Under 40, and a RIS Media Newsmaker. Lopez is highly motivated and busy, but she takes her personal time seriously. She has seen first-hand how burnout can break down a brokerage. Today she makes it a priority to focus on fostering wellness with her team.

Lopez will be at Inman Connect New York in April. She will be covering two sessions on the importance of mental health and wellness in building and maintaining your team, your business and your personal success. Make sure you attend her sessions to hear her secrets for building the wealth of your team, increasing retention and engagement, and preventing burnout. Agent wellness is essential when scaling your business so you don’t want to miss these insights.

You can also catch…

Personal Branding Tips for The Modern Real Estate Agent with Ryan Serhant, CEO and founder of SERHANT. Real estate’s master of marketing shares simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads and foster personal development. What Do Agents Really Want from Their Brokerage and Why? Join Kendall Bonner, broker/owner at RE/MAX Capital Realty; Jason Aleen, Senior Vice President, real estate operations at Redfin; and Ryan Raveis, Co-President of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage and Insurance as they discuss the specific value proposition your brokerage offers agents and what factors are most important. What’s Next for the Real Estate Industry? with Ryan Schneider, CEO and president of Realogy. Tune in as Brad Inman sits down with the leader of the largest residential real estate company in the country to sort through the industry’s biggest opportunities, challenges and what comes next. The Metaverse, Stocks and Massive Growth Goals: What It All Means with Glenn Sanford, chairman, CEO and founder at eXp World Holdings. Tune in as Glenn and Brad Inman sit down for a must-see conversation around the future of tech, how massive growth goals are going to be attainable, and where the industry is headed in the coming years. The Good, Bad and the Ugly: How Technology is Transforming the Real Estate Industry with Bridget Frey, CTO at Redfin and one of the most brilliant minds in technology. She will dish on how the industry is changing, what still needs to be done, and what new tech trends will impact your business in 2022 and beyond. The New Structure of a Modern Real Estate Team Wendy Papasan, founder at Papasan Properties Group, Keller Williams; Craig Goodliffe, founder and CEO at Cyberbacker; along with Dj and Lindsey DellaSala, owners at DJ & Lindsey Real Estate share some non-traditional practices they’ve used to hire and keep the best people on their teams without having to pay top dollar and how you can do the same. And tons more to choose from. With hundreds of business-building sessions, you can customize your ICNY experience to get the most bang for your buck.

Inman Connect New York offers more than 150 experts sharing insights, secrets and predictions to help you navigate the current real estate space and build a successful, scalable business. There will be so many sessions, you’ll definitely want to gameplan before you arrive. Start building your schedule from the full agenda so you don’t miss important sessions.

Tickets for ICNY go up tonight at midnight so register now to secure your spot.

Want to build your dream real estate team? Learn the latest recruitment strategies, tech that helps you grow, and advice from top team builders at Inman Connect New York, April 19-21.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out what some past attendees of Inman Connect had to say …

“The best of the best! So much relevant and useful information from the presenters. The positive energy and all the networking between the attendees was addictive.” –Kinga Mills, Hawaii Life

“My go-to place for staying ahead of the competition.” –Joe Montaleone, Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd.

“I left with WOW game-changing nuggets for my sales business that I have not heard anywhere else.” –Shannon Buss, Randall Realtors

“Over the years I’ve come to depend on Inman events to make sure I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to provide an even more robust consumer experience as a result. Thank you, Inman!” –Stacey Soleil, WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company

“Inman Connect helps me stay on the cutting edge of the real estate industry and the changes we are experiencing presently.”– Laurie Dau, Realty ONE Group

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already registered for the #1 real estate event.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.