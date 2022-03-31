Tallahassee, Fla. (March 31, 2022) – Inman Group® announced a line up of companies less than two years old as well as a property management and investment-focused company that will be meeting attendees at Inman Connect in New York, April 19 – 21, 2022.
Inman Connect is a multi-day event where nearly 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses, fostering relationships, exploring new solutions and growing their skill sets. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and marketing executives.
The Property Pavilion introduces attendees to businesses that are uniquely positioned to help individuals and companies with residential property management and investment efforts. The Inman audience of real estate professionals demonstrates significant overlap with these services.
Startup Alley offers turnkey exhibit space for emerging companies to introduce their innovative new brands and solutions. Many past participants have gone on to be major players in the industry, and attendees look forward to discovering the next wave of opportunities.
The Property Pavilion will include:
AvantStay is the premier next generation hospitality platform. We are redefining the way in which people travel, transact and invest. AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points.
Startup Alley will include:
Domotics is the one-stop real estate advertising platform. We incorporate award winning technology into every aspect of our business with advanced home search listing services, new virtual tour experiences and in-app messaging & video communications between buyer and seller. Accessible across most streaming devices agents will expand their reach, manage their time more efficiently, save money and increase sales.
Doorsey is the path to better home-buying and selling. We’re a digital real estate offer platform that invites buyers, sellers, and their agents to conduct the offer process with more transparency and better visibility, so that everybody wins. Doorsey is committed to working directly with the real estate community to connect buyers and sellers around the dream of home ownership.
Empower Transactions solves the pain points of transaction management for agents, teams, & brokerages nationwide. Founder Keith Dunham (formerly of Opcity & HomeCity) built a framework for Contract to Close, Listing Services, Offer Prep, Compliance, & more. Now, we provide strategic Transaction Coordination solutions - all to help your business grow!
NeighborhoodPal provides virtual tours and insights about places and communities for people looking buy or rent new homes. We enable real estate agents to create engaging routes around neighborhoods and points of interest that complement other platforms that provide tours of individual houses. In this age of pandemics we offer a safe alternative that allows for remote, virtual neighborhood discovery.
We provide Virtual Staging and Virtual Renovation services that agents are raving about. Our realistic, brand-name, trendy furniture gallery and our customer service are unmatched in the industry. We know that you need “wow” images to take your listing and your business to the next level. Chat with our design consultants for free today.
Rentry is an intelligent multi-family real estate marketplace that combines experienced professionals with data and analytics to identify the right property at the right time. RENTRY is created by Real Estate Professionals for the benefit of Real Estate Sellers, Buyers, Brokers and Agents specializing in multi-family properties from 2-100 units!
Reti360 connects everyone involved in buying and selling a home on a single portal. Our workflow provides step by step guidance from offer-through-closing. We introduce professional networks to perform required tasks when helpful. Replace inefficiency with transparency and increase the certainty of closing on time.
Tomi.ai is the predictive marketing platform for Facebook and Google Ads that helps real estate marketers optimize ad campaigns for sales (not contacts or leads). Double your return on ad spend (ROAS).
