The business world has long been shaped by the power of partnerships. There is no shortage of data that demonstrates the magic that can happen when like-minded entrepreneurs combine their resources in pursuit of a shared vision.

The multi-generational Perpetual Partnership model Peerage Realty Partners developed 42 years ago has withstood the test of time and delivered remarkable results. It has given us the opportunity to grow both aggressively and sustainably.

From the outset, the vision to be architects of “The Perpetual Partnership” in the luxury residential real estate services sector was foundational for Peerage Realty Partners. The word “Partners” is in our name because it defines who we are and underscores our belief in the value of true collaboration.

To date, Peerage Realty has attracted 15 top-performing entrepreneurial firms and 5,800 exceptional professionals across the North American real estate services sector.

Thanks to our remarkable partners, our momentum continues to accelerate. We are on track to transact over $50 billion of residential real estate sales in 2022. Our aspiration is to increase that five-fold over the next ten years. In addition to being the world’s largest Sotheby’s International Realty franchisee, we serve clients through some of the most coveted, luxury independent brands.

Our greatest sources of pride — and differentiation — are the strong relationships we have forged with our partners. We believe successful partnerships are based on five core factors:

Authenticity: If partnership is not embedded in your company’s DNA and culture, it is difficult to sustain when you hit the inevitable rough patch from time to time.

Trust: We prize our role as trusted advisors to all our clients, and we extend that internally.

Empowerment: Our partners are empowered to run their businesses. Because of their long-term track records of success, our aligned interests, and compatibility, we benefit from their ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and judgment.

Mutual commitment: True partnerships only work when both parties are truly and equally aligned on values and priorities.

Cultural Compatibility: We value the preservation of the unique culture and DNA of each of our partners, knowing that this is critical to their success.

There are several reasons why Peerage Realty’s partnership model has proven so resonant in recent years — especially among established entrepreneurs who have begun to frame a succession strategy and want to stay involved in the businesses they have built, while monetizing some of their equity.

Amplifying growth opportunities is our common purpose with all partners. Peerage Realty also provides access to growth capital without diluting our partners’ pro rata ownership.

As Peerage Realty’s revenue and geographic reach continue to expand, we are constantly enhancing the services offered by our partners at the same time. This takes the form of everything from enhancing the tools, training, and development for our partners’ agents, to adding mortgage, title, and insurance businesses, providing relocation, renovation, and alternative financing options for first-time homebuyers.

We don’t not operate as an autocratic head office. We operate as a collegial support center, calibrating and customizing solutions to specific market needs.

We have remarkable colleagues and leaders who share a dedicated mission to enhance the growth and prosperity of our partner firms. A relationship with us provides our partners with access to a team that has deep experience in business strategy, technology, talent development, marketing, communications, legal and finance.

As our Peerage partner community grows, we have the capacity to fully leverage the related benefits, negotiating better terms for technology and other services that enhance competitive performance for all our agents and professional staff.

Our ability to attract new firms and staff to our organization is directly connected to our existing partners: They are our most eloquent ambassadors and valued assets. And our momentum steadily propels us toward new markets and opportunities, while the fundamental principles and values that all our partners share remain constant.

Our partners provide the connective tissue that keeps our organizations aligned and working successfully together to truly optimize our collective potential in this exciting and rapidly changing industry.

Our future has never been brighter, and our opportunities continue to expand. We look forward to capitalizing on this remarkable growth in the years ahead.