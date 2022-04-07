Jon Waclawski will lead the National Association of Realtors’ efforts to influence policy on the federal, state and local level as the group’s vice president of political advocacy.

The National Association of Realtors has named a new head of its political efforts in Washington D.C., the trade organization announced Thursday.

Jon Waclawski will lead NAR’s efforts to influence policy on the federal, state and local level as the vice president of political advocacy, while continuing to advise the group on campaign finance and political law.

Waclawski has been with the organization since 2017 and previously served as senior political compliance counsel and director of legal affairs.

“Since Jon joined NAR in 2017, he has played a vital role in our political programming at every level of the association,” Shannon McGahn, NAR’s chief advocacy officer, said in a statement. “He knows these programs front and back and has the experience and vision to move them forward.”

Along with spearheading political advocacy initiatives, Waclawski will oversee fundraising efforts for the NAR’s political action committee, one of the largest in the nation. He will also direct NAR programs, grants and activities to help Realtor associations across the country advocate for local policies and support candidates.

“NAR advocacy reaches well beyond Washington,” NAR CEO Bob Goldberg said in a statement. “Our members are on the ground in every town in America protecting and promoting property ownership. Our state and local advocacy programs are transforming communities. Jon has the unique experience to lead our political programming from Washington to Main Street.”

Prior to his tenure at the NAR, Waclawski worked in various legal and political positions, including as general counsel to the Republican National Committee, general counsel to former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s 2016 presidential run and as a political activity lawyer at the firm Ashby Law.

