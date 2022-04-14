Peter Schravemade will serve as managing partner of REACH Australia, a program run by the National Association of Realtors’ Second Century Ventures.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced Wednesday that it has tapped Peter Schravemade, formerly of imaging startup BoxBrownie, to lead the Australian chapter of its technology accelerator program.

Peter Schravemade

Schravemade will specifically serve as the managing partner of REACH Australia. Second Century Ventures, which is NAR’s strategic venture arm, operates the REACH program as a way for real estate tech startups to tap into resources and industry networks. The program operates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia.

In a statement, Schravemade — whose appointment begins immediately — said “the idea of combining my love for accelerating property technology companies, and working alongside the REACH team in a greater capacity to what I am already doing, feels as though this position and direction was a very natural fit.”

Schravemade previously served as the global director of sales, marketing and revenue at BoxBrownie, a technology startup that provides imaging services such as virtual staging and 3D tours for real estate professionals. Schravemade left the role in February, noting that the company’s headquarters, and his home, are located in Australia but its global market orientation required him to spend large amounts of time on the road. At the time, he said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Wednesday’s statement alluded to Schravemade’s past work, describing him as “a well-known speaker and author within the property, technology and marketing world,” who is “routinely called upon to share his fresh perspective on innovation in real estate.”

In his previous role, Schravemade also experienced the REACH program firsthand when BoxBrownie participated in 2018. Wednesday’s statement cited that experience as a key part of what made him suited to his new job, saying it gives him “a unique lens and level of enthusiasm.”

“We are excited to welcome Peter to the Second Century Ventures and REACH team,” said Tyler Thompson, Second Century Ventures’ managing partner, added in the statement. “We are confident Peter’s wealth of expertise and passion for innovation in real estate technology will help us achieve our ambitious plans for growth in Australia and Asia-Pacific, along with continued expansion of the global REACH program.”

NAR | technology
