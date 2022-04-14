Real estate news and events company Inman Group announced today that Emily Paquette will take over as CEO of the company at the end of April. Paquette, who has worked in several leadership roles at Inman over the past eight years, most recently as chief revenue officer, will officially take over as CEO on April 30.

“The opportunity ahead is tremendous, and I am excited to work with our passionate, talented team to grow our editorial and event operations, reach more readers, expand into new verticals and deliver incredible experiences that enable our audience to connect in new and familiar ways,” Paquette said.

Paquette succeeds Josh Albertson as CEO. Albertson’s five-year tenure included the company’s 2021 sale to private equity group Beringer Capital. Albertson is moving on to tackle new challenges in the media world.

In a statement, Albertson praised Paquette, saying “it was obvious to me soon after I got here in 2017 that Emily would be running the business someday, and it’s very gratifying to see that become reality.”

“She is an incredibly smart and savvy leader, who meets every challenge head on and cares deeply about Inman and all the people in its orbit,” Albertson added.

In addition to Paquette’s elevation to CEO, Inman also promoted Joe Arendt, vice president of brand partnerships, to vice president of sales, and Katie Gaudu, director of event content, to vice president of industry engagement.

The leadership change comes about nine months after Beringer Capital acquired Inman. Beringer had previously owned advertising publication Adweek, and indicated at the time of the acquisition that it planned to grow Inman’s reach. As a major shareholder and board member, founder Brad Inman will remain active in the company.

In Wednesday’s statement, Lu Cacioppo — managing partner at Beringer and chair of Inman — expressed excitement about having Paquette step into the role of CEO.

“With Emily at the helm,” Cacioppo said, “we’re looking forward to continued collaboration on exciting new offerings that further enable Inman’s audience of real estate professionals to retain a competitive edge and grow their businesses.”

