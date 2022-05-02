Whether you love it or hate it, technology has drastically changed how real estate professionals do business and will continue to do so in more ways than we can imagine. With a quick Google search for ‘real estate technology,’ you will be met with thousands of articles, webinars, podcasts, and more that highlight different technological solutions that exist to help make the lives of agents, brokers, and teams easier.

Although this is an incredible thing, it also poses its challenges. With what seems to be a never-ending stream of technology solutions making their way into the industry, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or perhaps to even invest precious resources on products that don’t get you the results you’re looking for. Top agents across the industry embrace technology and the impactful solutions available to them, but they also make informed decisions and understand how to maximize the befits that technology can provide.

So how do you incorporate technology into your business in the most impactful way? The key is to find ways to automate, consolidate and streamline.

Automation is where freedom starts.

Automation is how you reduce your manual workload by incorporating tools and technology that do the hard work for you! Automation solves one of the biggest challenges real estate professionals face, not having enough time. If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “If I only had one more hour or if I only had a few more minutes today, I could have gotten XYZ done,” then ask yourself if there is one more facet of your business that you could automate to ultimately, create more time for yourself.

For example, let’s say you spend one hour a day on content creation and social media posting. If you were to find a way to automate parts of this process, this could save you a significant amount of time, allowing you to spend more time doing what you do best, helping people buy/sell their homes! When you take a hard look at all of the different components of your business, as you already know, there is a significant amount to do. From prospecting and lead generation to when you close a deal, look at your manual processes and determine if you could handle them more efficiently with an automated technology solution.

Stand-alone solutions make it challenging. Consolidation is key.

After analyzing your current systems and processes, the next step is to ensure that you consolidate your technology solutions. Many stand-alone solutions address specific needs, but this is often an inefficient setup and can waste time and money. The goal is to consolidate to create a coherent and streamlined environment. For every step of the sales cycle (prospecting → lead generation → lead conversion → client services → marketing), each technology you incorporate should communicate with each other from one singular solution.

Technology can help save what matters: time and money!

Along with saving you a significant amount of time, the other massive benefit to automating your technology and consolidating as much as possible is that it can enormously impact your bottom line. As you reduce redundancies and automate the manual processes in your business, it minimizes the number of expenses you have and opens up more time for you, allowing you to focus on your clients and sell more real estate!

About Elm Street

Elm Street offers a growing portfolio of real estate technology and marketing services with the goal of providing one vendor and one point of contact, fully fused into one singular platform – Elevate – to capture and nurture more leads into closed business. Elm Street’s portfolio of products and services allows busy real estate professionals the ability to streamline and automate their marketing and day-to-day business objectives by offering high-end IDX websites, lead generation tools, a powerful CRM, email, social, text, and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention tools, and more. To learn more, please visit ElmStreet.com.