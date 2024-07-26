JND Legal Administration, the company tapped by lawyers to oversee administrative tasks around the Gibson settlement, sent mail out to millions of potential class members earlier this year.

More than 10 million homesellers have been — or will be — inundated with notices that they might be entitled to receive payment from the proposed commission settlements by a handful of real estate brokerages.

JND Legal Administration, the company tapped by lawyers to oversee administrative tasks around the commission lawsuit known as Gibson, has sent more than 10 million postcard notices to potential class members, as well as more than 27 million email notifications, since March, according to additional legal documents JND provided to Inman.

JND is also running ad campaigns across print, TV and digital media to further reach consumers who might be able to file claims, according to the documents. The efforts highlight both the massive scope of the settlements, as well as highlight the fact that they are moving forward outside the courtroom.

“If you sold a home and paid a commission to a real estate agent, then you may be part of class action settlements,” the notice states. Already, more than 700,000 of the postcards have been returned as undeliverable.

Homesellers have until May 9, 2025, to submit a claim form by mail or on the website www.RealEstateCommissionLitigation.com.

Alternatively, they have until Oct. 3 to ask not to be included in the settlements, or to object to them.

A final public hearing regarding the settlements by Compass, Real, Redfin, Realty One, @properties, Douglas Elliman, Engel & Volkers, HomeSmart and United Real Estate is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Not every brokerage listed in the Gibson suit has reached a settlement agreement, and the total settlement pool could grow in the weeks ahead. EXp Realty is the largest firm to not yet reach a settlement agreement.

Homesellers might be eligible if they listed their homes in the following areas and timeframes:

On an MLS in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Wisconsin, or Wyoming between Oct. 31, 2017 and July 23, 2024

On an MLS in Nevada between Jan. 15, 2018 and July 23, 2024

On an MLS in Arkansas, Kentucky, or Missouri between Oct. 31, 2018 and July 23, 2024

On an MLS in California between Oct. 2, 2019 and Jul 23, 2024

On an MLS anywhere in the United States, other than in the states listed above between Oct. 31, 2019 and July 23, 2024.

In total, the brokerages listed above have agreed to pay over $110 million, collectively. The total is over $730 million when including settlements from the National Association of Realtors, HomeServices of America, Keller Williams and others.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys are entitled to receive up to 33.3 percent of the total, plus out of pocket expenses incurred during the case.

