Ask any successful real estate agent about lead generation, and they’ll tell you it is the single most important key to growing business. They will also tell you that modern lead generation tools are hit-or-miss at best, and a waste of time and money at worst.

So, how are most agents getting new clients? While referrals from previous clients can be a continuous source of new business for established agents, those still building their network lean on a variety of lead generation tactics. Social media networking, warm/cold calling, and hosting open houses are time-consuming, so many turn to paid online lead sources.

But you can end up shelling out a lot of cash for online leads and spending a lot of time nurturing them for little or no return. The average reported conversion rate for online real estate leads typically ranges from 2% to 3%. In reality, the National Association of Realtors® estimates the true conversion rate is less than half that, falling somewhere between 0.4% and 1.2%. Meaning that for every 1,000 leads you pay for, reach out to, and follow up on, only 4 to 12 will actually result in a closing.

If you don’t like those odds, it might be time to consider a different approach. homegenius connect, provided by homegenius Real Estate of Florida, LLC, is a new kind of real estate lead network that aligns with your interests. homegenius connect matches agents with high-intent buyers and sellers generated through an organic network effect, utilizing our relationship with over 1,300 mortgage lenders.

Instead of casting a wide net and charging real estate agents for every name that pops up on a website, we employ a team of seasoned professionals who pre-qualify and nurture interested leads for you. You might think of it like a dating app for potential homebuyers. We pair prospects with agents that fit their criteria and notify you when it results in a match. So with homegenius connect, you’ll never have to swipe left.

Here’s how it works:

We do the canvassing for you, tapping into our own database of potential home buyers and sellers who have signed up for the program. Our concierge team reviews and vets each potential lead. We then match the client with up to three real estate agents for the home buyer/seller to choose from. You will receive a notification when a client selects you as their agent.

It’s a win-win on both sides. Potential home buyers and sellers count on us to refer them to established and trusted real estate agents. And agents count on us to provide high-intent leads that are ready to work with them right away.

Of course, no lead provider can guarantee that a lead will result in a closed transaction. But homegenius connect does the next best thing.

With homegenius connect, real estate agents never pay for a lead unless it results in a closing. It’s so simple, and so cost-effective, that you might even say it’s genius.

Learn more and sign up to join the homegenius agent network at homegenius.com.

The homegenius family of companies, a Radian Group Inc. business segment, combines an array of title, valuation, asset management, and other real estate services into a full-service ecosystem.

