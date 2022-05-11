The Silicon Valley house where the young and impressionable Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz and Sean Parker gave birth to the social media network that became Facebook — and now Meta — has listed for $5.3 million, The New York Post first reported.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Los Altos home, which was constructed in 1998, has only served as a rental since 2004 when 19-year-olds Zuckerberg and Muskovitz and 24-year-old Parker christened the property as its first tenants while building a social media empire.

Judy Fusco, the home’s owner and landlord, met the three entrepreneurs at a time when they were scrambling to find a place to live and work following an incident at their previous rental that had to do with a zip line that was secured around a chimney and led down to a pool, now forever immortalized in the film The Social Network, starring Jesse Eisenberg.

“I read the [deposit] check and asked [Zuckerberg] what he did, and he told me about a company called Facebook, and how he planned to connect the world,” Fusco told The Post previously. “I said, ‘I don’t care if you are going to connect the world, if this check does not pass, you’re not moving in.'”

The check cleared and the motley Facebook crew moved into the house two weeks later with several interns in tow, Fusco said.

“There were only six bedrooms, and the sunroom alone had about 10 interns staying there huddled up in bunk beds,” Fusco told The Post. “The home just exploded with engineers and Facebook employees.”

The home that Zuckerberg, Muskovitz and Parker rented in 2004 is for sale for the first time | Realtor.com The property features a soundwall and gazebo in the back yard | Realtor.com Zuckerberg told the landlord, Judy Fusco, before moving in that he was creating a company that would connect the world | Realtor.com The home features two owners suites | Realtor.com Bedrooms on multiple levels help accommodate multigenerational living | Realtor.com When Zuckerberg and his team lived in the house, it was crowded with interns | Realtor.com Before renting the house, Fusco said a monk told her someone "who was going to be very rich and famous" would live there | Realtor.com The home also features a balcony | Realtor.com

The Facebook team rented the home, which they dubbed “Casa de Facebook,” for a year before they had to move out to accommodate their growing ranks.

“The famous Facebook house,” as the listing states, features a living room with bay windows and a balcony, an entertainment room with lots of natural light, two owners suites to accommodate multigenerational living, as well as bedrooms on several levels.

“This slice of Silicon Valley history sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a personalized soundwall in the expansive backyard and gazebo perfect for BBQs and get-togethers,” the listing description adds.

Crystal Souza and Hanna Isaka of Live Play Real Estate are representing the listing.

Some might say the success — and later very public struggles — of Facebook could not have been predicted. But Fusco told The Post she received a hint of what was to come when she had a monk visit the property before renting it out to bless it.

The monk told her that someone “who was going to be very rich and famous will come live here.”

“Sean [Parker] would come to me repeatedly, asking me to invest, telling me I would be a billionaire one day if I did,” Fusco said. “They proposed giving me stock instead of the rent — a dollar a stock. I said no. And looking back, I always think about the monk that had come to my house. I had no idea that would be the Facebook brand.”

