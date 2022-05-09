The Los Angeles mansion originally listed for $85 million in late January. Still unsold in May, the price has been bumped down to $70 million.

The mega-mansion built on the site of Sharon Tate’s murder is having a hard time finding a buyer, according to a report.

The Los Angeles mansion, owned by Full House creator Jeff Franklin, originally listed for $85 million in late January.

Still unsold in May, the price has been bumped down to $70 million, according to the New York Post. The listing is held by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.

Franklin moved into the enormous estate on Cielo Drive, in 2007, after buying it partially built for just $6 million. Known as “The Cielo” the mansion was designed by Richard Landry, an architect known for designing homes for celebrities.

The home features nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, along with a movie theater, spa, guesthouse, a koi pond with a lazy river and a total of six aquariums throughout the house. Franklin, who moved to Florida after putting the house up for sale, told the Wall Street Journal the aquariums were partly inspired by his love of scuba diving.

“This actually saves me a lot of traveling around the world,” he told the newspaper.

Before it was home to the luxurious estate, the property on Cielo Drive was home to one of the darkest and most consequential events in 2oth century American history, when pregnant actress Sharon Tate and her friends Abigal Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were killed by members of the Manson Family cult in 1969, under the direction of Charles Manson.

The killings, and the murders of the Bianca family that followed the same week, shocked America and revealed a dark underside to the free-flowing hippy counterculture overtaking the nation.

The property has changed dramatically since 1969, as the house Tate rented with her filmmaker husband Roman Polanski, has since been demolished to make way for the mansion.

As for the property’s tragic past, Franklin told the Journal, “It’s had absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever.”

Email Ben Verde

Douglas Elliman
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Invest in yourself and your business by attending Inman Connect Las Vegas in August.Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription