The Los Angeles mansion originally listed for $85 million in late January. Still unsold in May, the price has been bumped down to $70 million.

The mega-mansion built on the site of Sharon Tate’s murder is having a hard time finding a buyer, according to a report.

The Los Angeles mansion, owned by Full House creator Jeff Franklin, originally listed for $85 million in late January.

Still unsold in May, the price has been bumped down to $70 million, according to the New York Post. The listing is held by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman.

Franklin moved into the enormous estate on Cielo Drive, in 2007, after buying it partially built for just $6 million. Known as “The Cielo” the mansion was designed by Richard Landry, an architect known for designing homes for celebrities.

The home features nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, along with a movie theater, spa, guesthouse, a koi pond with a lazy river and a total of six aquariums throughout the house. Franklin, who moved to Florida after putting the house up for sale, told the Wall Street Journal the aquariums were partly inspired by his love of scuba diving.

“This actually saves me a lot of traveling around the world,” he told the newspaper.

The "Full House" creator purchased the mansion in 2000 when it was just partially built. Image: Douglas Elliman The house has nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. Image: Douglas Elliman The home boasts views of the Los Angeles area. Image: Douglas Elliman

Before it was home to the luxurious estate, the property on Cielo Drive was home to one of the darkest and most consequential events in 2oth century American history, when pregnant actress Sharon Tate and her friends Abigal Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were killed by members of the Manson Family cult in 1969, under the direction of Charles Manson.

The killings, and the murders of the Bianca family that followed the same week, shocked America and revealed a dark underside to the free-flowing hippy counterculture overtaking the nation.

The property has changed dramatically since 1969, as the house Tate rented with her filmmaker husband Roman Polanski, has since been demolished to make way for the mansion.

As for the property’s tragic past, Franklin told the Journal, “It’s had absolutely no impact on my life whatsoever.”

Email Ben Verde