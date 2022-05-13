Maroon 5 frontman and budding house flipper Adam Levine sold his $51 million Los Angeles mansion just one month after purchasing another $52 million property, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the singer and his wife, the model Behati Prinsloo, listed their Los Angeles compound less than two months ago for $57.5 million. While it sold for less than their original asking price, the couple still recorded a neat $19 million profit after paying $31.95 million for the three-acre Pacific Palisades estate in 2018.

The pair purchased the property from then-couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who lived on the compound for nine years before selling it. Other former occupants include actor Gregory Peck and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer. The home dates to the 1930s and was designed by California architect Cliff May.

The 9,000 square foot main house features a theater, a walk-in refrigerator, a game room, and an office, while the grounds boast a basketball court, an outdoor kitchen, a spa, and a chicken coop.

The main home is 9,000 square feet in total. Photo by Anthony Barcelo Amenities include a game room and a theatre. Photo by Anthony Barcelo The compound features ten bedrooms in total. Photo by Anthony Barcelo An aerial view of the compound. Photo by Anthony Barcelo

The house is the “epitome of the California lifestyle,” listing agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency told Mansion Global when the house was listed in March.

The house was featured in Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series, in which the celebrity couple took viewers on a tour through the house and its minimalist decor.

Celebrities have turned increasingly to flipping properties as a side hustle in recent years as the value of luxury properties has skyrocketed, with Forbes calling real estate “Hollywood’s favorite investment.”

Levine and Prinsloo are no strangers to flipping houses, having bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $33.9 million in 2018 only to sell it to Ellen Degeneres — herself a prolific property flipper — one year later for $42.5 million.

Levine is the lead singer and guitarist of the pop group Maroon 5, known for their hits “This Love,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and “She Will Be Loved.” He also served as a coach on the NBC reality talent show “The Voice” from 2011 to 2019.

Prinsloo is a Namibian model most known for her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

While the listing was held by Rappaport, the buyer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was representd by Aaron Kirman and Dalton Gomez of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

