Maroon 5 frontman and budding house flipper Adam Levine sold his $51 million Los Angeles mansion just one month after purchasing another $52 million property, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the singer and his wife, the model Behati Prinsloo, listed their Los Angeles compound less than two months ago for $57.5 million. While it sold for less than their original asking price, the couple still recorded a neat $19 million profit after paying $31.95 million for the three-acre Pacific Palisades estate in 2018.

The pair purchased the property from then-couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who lived on the compound for nine years before selling it. Other former occupants include actor Gregory Peck and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer. The home dates to the 1930s and was designed by California architect Cliff May.

The 9,000 square foot main house features a theater, a walk-in refrigerator, a game room, and an office, while the grounds boast a basketball court, an outdoor kitchen, a spa, and a chicken coop.

The house is the “epitome of the California lifestyle,” listing agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency told Mansion Global when the house was listed in March.

The house was featured in Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series, in which the celebrity couple took viewers on a tour through the house and its minimalist decor.

Celebrities have turned increasingly to flipping properties as a side hustle in recent years as the value of luxury properties has skyrocketed, with Forbes calling real estate “Hollywood’s favorite investment.”

Levine and Prinsloo are no strangers to flipping houses, having bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $33.9 million in 2018 only to sell it to Ellen Degeneres — herself a prolific property flipper — one year later for $42.5 million.

Levine is the lead singer and guitarist of the pop group Maroon 5, known for their hits “This Love,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and “She Will Be Loved.” He also served as a coach on the NBC reality talent show “The Voice” from 2011 to 2019.

Prinsloo is a Namibian model most known for her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

While the listing was held by Rappaport, the buyer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was representd by Aaron Kirman and Dalton Gomez of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

Email Ben Verde

Compass | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Be part of the community driving real estate forward. Join thousands of top-producers at Inman Connect Las Vegas this August.Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription