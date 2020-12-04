The mysterious buyer who dropped $49 million on a Montecito estate in September turned out to be none other than Ellen DeGeneres.

The beloved comedian and talk show host bought the property from another comedian, Saturday Night Live alum Dennis Miller, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal made history as one of the most expensive sales ever recorded in Santa Barbara County.

Bing Maps

Back in September, news broke that Miller and his wife Carolyn Espley-Miller had sold off the estate to an anonymous buyer. Miller rose to fame on SNL’s Weekend Update desk in the 1980s and later went on to host a number of conservative political talk shows. Along with shows on HBO, CNBC and currently RT America, Miller had been a regular contributor to Fox News and has become more vocally conservative over the years.

The Miller property adds up to more than four acres of land with several homes, including a South African Cape Dutch-style main house, a guesthouse, a pool house and a “barn” designed by architect Tom Kundig.

Instagram

Instagram

Ninety miles west of Los Angeles, Montecito is a beach enclave known for stunning views and popular with the A-list of film and entertainment. An average home is worth more than $3 million. DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have called Montecito home for years and recently sold another Bali-inspired property in the town for $33.3 million.

According to sources who talked to the Wall Street Journal, they had given the Millers some time to stay in the property and prepare for the move after closing. Over the years, Espley-Miller had frequently posted photos of their home on her Instagram account.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription