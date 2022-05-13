Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Realogy changes name to Anywhere

Dillon Kydd, Terrah Holly, Pascal Bernardon, Alejandra Cifre González, Dillon Kydd, Unsplash and Inman

Announced Thursday at a Realogy Investor Day event, the brand refresh aims to “reimagine the consumer experience at any point in the real estate transaction journey,” according to a statement.

Working with sellers in a market shift: 7 dos and don’ts

This is not a case of Chicken Little crying, “The sky is falling,” says team leader Carl Medford. We are headed into a real shift, and those who embrace the new reality, effectively coach their clients and respond the quickest will come out ahead.

NAR chief economist: We may be in for a ‘most unique’ recession

Lawrence Yun at the Realtors Legislative Meetings, May 2022

Lawrence Yun predicted this year’s housing market will see declining sales, rising home prices and an American dream increasingly out of reach.

22 Instagram must-follows for real estate agents

To get results, says Jimmy Burgess, follow these pros for ideas on how to grow your own following. Implement some of their strategies on your Instagram page, and watch what happens.

What happens if the DOJ kills cooperation and compensation on the MLS?

Given how slowly change takes place in the real estate industry, any change in compensation may be years off, says author and coach Bernice Ross. On the other hand, if the DOJ were to force the end of the shared compensation, the industry will have to scramble to shift to an entirely new environment.

