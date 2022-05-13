Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Announced Thursday at a Realogy Investor Day event, the brand refresh aims to “reimagine the consumer experience at any point in the real estate transaction journey,” according to a statement.

This is not a case of Chicken Little crying, “The sky is falling,” says team leader Carl Medford. We are headed into a real shift, and those who embrace the new reality, effectively coach their clients and respond the quickest will come out ahead.

Lawrence Yun predicted this year’s housing market will see declining sales, rising home prices and an American dream increasingly out of reach.

To get results, says Jimmy Burgess, follow these pros for ideas on how to grow your own following. Implement some of their strategies on your Instagram page, and watch what happens.

Given how slowly change takes place in the real estate industry, any change in compensation may be years off, says author and coach Bernice Ross. On the other hand, if the DOJ were to force the end of the shared compensation, the industry will have to scramble to shift to an entirely new environment.