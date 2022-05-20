Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
Compass approaching ‘critical’ cash burn: Mike DelPrete
Compass is not in immediate peril, but it is approaching a critical juncture where it will either need to raise more money or reduce expenses, according to data expert Mike DelPrete.
First rule of housing bubbles? Don’t talk about them, economist warns
Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker is skeptical that a housing bubble is looming, but he worries such talk could hurt future buyers in need of homebuilders to continue producing new inventory.
‘I’m with Anywhere’: Agents await direction on where Realogy is going
Realogy rebranded as Anywhere on Thursday, surprising agents, industry leaders and branding experts, who were mostly upbeat about what the new name means for the company’s trajectory.
Oh, shift! What agents need their clients to understand fast
Given the relocation craze and the turning tides, buyers and sellers need to shift their strategies (and their etiquette) in this market. Here is what we wish clients understood right now.
You just took a new listing. Can you answer these 10 questions?
Only a small percentage of agents can answer these ten questions about their listings, according to author and coach Bernice Ross. Are you one of the select few who can?
