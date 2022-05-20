Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Compass is not in immediate peril, but it is approaching a critical juncture where it will either need to raise more money or reduce expenses, according to data expert Mike DelPrete.

Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker is skeptical that a housing bubble is looming, but he worries such talk could hurt future buyers in need of homebuilders to continue producing new inventory.

Realogy rebranded as Anywhere on Thursday, surprising agents, industry leaders and branding experts, who were mostly upbeat about what the new name means for the company’s trajectory.

Given the relocation craze and the turning tides, buyers and sellers need to shift their strategies (and their etiquette) in this market. Here is what we wish clients understood right now.

Only a small percentage of agents can answer these ten questions about their listings, according to author and coach Bernice Ross. Are you one of the select few who can?