The new office is headquartered in Amsterdam and led by luxury agent and managing partner Karina Nippérus.

Boutique luxury brokerage The Agency has brought its expansion efforts across the Atlantic, the company informed Inman.

The brokerage, founded by Mauricio Umansky, has now launched its first European franchise office in Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, building on its presence throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Karina Nippérus, luxury agent and managing partner, is leading efforts at the new office.

“We’re thrilled to introduce The Agency brand overseas as we launch our first European franchise in the Netherlands,” Umansky said in a statement. “Our partner Karina Nippérus is deeply respected throughout the local community and we know she will be an incredible steward of our unique brand and culture. We are looking forward to announcing more franchise partners throughout Europe this year.”

The Agency has taken on a breakneck pace in terms of its expansion over the last year or so, adding 11 franchises in 2021 and nine thus far in 2022 (Amsterdam will be its 10th). In a press statement the company teased that more global expansion lies ahead, and it recently brought on John Thorpe as vice president of franchise sales and operations in Europe to lead new franchise expansion on the continent.

“Our expansion in Europe is an exciting next chapter for The Agency as we continue to grow our presence in major metropolitan markets across the globe,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Karina Nippérus on this venture and offer our unparalleled resources and tools to agents, buyers and sellers in the Netherlands.”

Prior to joining The Agency, Nippérus spent the last 20 years cultivating her career in the market, becoming one of the city’s top agents. She was born and raised in Veendam, a small town about 120 miles northeast of Amsterdam, then moved to Amsterdam when she was 19 to attend university. Nippérus was ultimately inspired by a local real estate agent in the city to get her license shortly thereafter, and started gleaning knowledge about the market from a young age.

“I’m excited to partner with The Agency and bring the brand’s fresh and modern approach to luxury real estate to the Netherlands, with our first office launching in Amsterdam,” Nippérus said in a statement. “Our country is ready for a brand like The Agency, with its international appeal, exceptional offerings and unmatched marketing power.”

The new office is at Van Eeghenstraat 82, 1071GK Amsterdam, NL.

Prior to this franchise, The Agency most recently announced a new franchise in Seattle, Washington.

