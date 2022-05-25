The historic Rhode Island farmhouse that helped inspire the Conjuring horror franchise is set to close this week at 27 percent above its asking price, according to a report.

The home — which dates to approximately 1736 — conjured up a $1.525 million sale price after listing for just $1.2 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The buyer was Jacqueline Nuñez, a real estate developer from Boston.

The three-bedroom, 3,100-square-foot property has been owned since 2019 by Jenn and Cory Heinzen who ran a paranormal investigation business out of it. They purchased the home in 2019 for $439,000 before listing it this year, with the caveat that any potential buyer would have to sit for an interview with the couple to make sure they met their requirements, which included an agreement to continue running the house as a business where customers can pay to spend the night and investigate the home’s paranormal past, along with honoring the existing bookings, and not actually living in the house — a rule the couple said was for the buyer’s protection.

The couple told the Journal they rejected multiple offers above asking from buyers who would not agree to be interviewed.

“We got a lot of ridiculous bids, but the people refused to be interviewed,” Jenn Heinzen told the newspaper.

TAKE A 3D TOUR OF THE FARMHOUSE THAT INSPIRED “THE CONJURING”

From 1971 to 198o, the farmhouse in the town of Harrisville was the home of Andrea Perron, who says her family experienced numerous paranormal happenings on the property. Perron claims she saw her mother levitating in a chair during a seance and then being thrown 20 feet and hitting the floor so hard she thought she died. Her mother now has no memory of the event, she says.

The family has also told paranormal investigators of an unseen entity slapping one of their siblings in the face, and of a scythe flying off a barn wall and nearly decapitating their mother.

Nuñez, the buyer, told the Journal she intends to team up with the Perron family for events at the house, and turn the house into a learning center where people can connect with spirits not necessarily connected to the house but to them personally.

“It’s time to make the farmhouse a place of love,” Perron told the newspaper.

Nuñez was represented by Ricardo Rodriguez and Bethany Eddy of Coldwell Banker Realty in Providence, while the sellers were represented by Benjamin Kean and Ben Gugliemi, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas Memorial Day sale – 44% off exclusively for Select subscribers!Register Now To Save×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription