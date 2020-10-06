Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has teamed up with Zillow to create a unique ad for The Haunting of Bly Manor, a Netflix Original slated to debut on Oct. 9.

The ad is in the form of a listing, complete with eerie photos of the house and its winding gardens, the mention of a mysterious, off-limits wing, and the presence of fellow houseguests — seen and unseen.

“Bly Manor is a perfectly splendid 17th-century home in the English Countryside,” the listing read. “The Manor is currently inhabited by the remaining members of the Wingrave family and their staff, who welcome guests of all ages and backgrounds to stay as long as they’d like.”

“While the Manor has changed familial hands throughout history, markings of its previous residents can be found all over the estate,” it continues. “Former and current residents of the estate report that the home has an airy and expansive quality, particularly in the evenings.”

Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix Photo credit: Netflix

According to Mashable, The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a series of books by 19th-century British author Henry James and is the follow-up to Netflix’s 2018 The Haunting of Hill House series. The official trailer for Bly Manor offers few clues about the actual storyline, but the scenes of the expansive estate, mysterious private lake, an autonomous dollhouse, and groups of creepy, singing children are the makings of a perfect Halloween movie.

“We pride ourselves on our immaculately kept grounds that float free of time. Please see the rose bushes, as they are a labor of love,” the listing concludes. “Roaming the grounds, you will also find a chapel, an antique well-pump, a lively statuary, a greenhouse, and more. The lake, while not for swimming, is perfect for moonlit walks.”

Despite the mention of mystery guests, an eternal days-on-market count, and photos of muddy footprints in a dimly-lit foyer, fans are playing along with Netflix’s dark humor by making bids on Bly Manor.

It’s a great, good place. https://t.co/adDOdoRWlM — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) October 5, 2020

“I’d like to buy this house, it would be a nice place to call home, wouldn’t it?” tweeted one user. “I’m getting a mortgage! Ready to move in with the squatters! I mean ghosts!” added another.

Although Netflix and its fans are having fun with the listing, there are buyers who’d actually live in a haunted home as evidenced by two multi-million dollar mansions with a twisted past hitting the market over the past year. Ireland’s Loftus Hall went on the market for $2.9 million in August and one of New York’s most infamous and allegedly haunted homes is still up for grabs after being listed for $1.9 million in 2019.

According to a Clever Real Estate report released last October, millennials are 25 percent more likely to purchase an allegedly haunted or stigmatized home thanks to a slimmer budget and an average listing price of $200,000 or less for those properties.

“In a previous report, we noted that 67 percent of millennials are willing to buy a fixer-upper, which jives with our current finding and suggests millennials might be more willing to deal with character flaws, like faint whispers in the dead of night,” the report read.

If Bly Manor or another spooky retreat tickles your buyer’s fancy, psychic medium Sterling Moon shared a few tips on RE/MAX’s blog for ridding a space of supposed bad energy — caused by actual ghosts or watching one too many bad Netflix Original horror movies.

“[A good cleaning] doesn’t get rid of any ghosts, but it can get rid of unhelpful energy,” Moon told RE/MAX. “Always think about where your ingredients come from, because you want your supplies to have the same positive energy.”

“The most simple thing you can do to is acknowledge the spirits and talk to them,” Moon added. “Ask them if they know they’re dead – and are interested in moving on.”

Finally, Moon said you might have a Casper on your hands — in that case, it could be nice to keep an extra set of eyes around.

“Many people have had a feeling of something comforting in their home and it’s never bothered them,” she concluded. “They wouldn’t dream of having someone come in to expel that feeling or energy. If you’re open to it, consider if it’s the result of your home’s own friendly ghost.”

Email Marian McPherson