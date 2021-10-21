For the horror buffs who watched fictional serial killer Freddy Krueger torment the minds of teens on Elm Street and thought, “I want to live in that home,” there’s now a narrow window of opportunity.

The Los Angeles home whose facade features prominently in the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street has hit the market for a price of just over $3.2 million, the LA Times reports.

Listing agent Heather Roy of Douglas Elliman is accepting offers through midnight on Halloween, part of an effort to market the unique property.

In the film, the home on 1428 Elm Street featured a striking red door. That door has since been repainted black — perhaps to make the building less reminiscent of the disturbing fictional events that transpired inside.

But the Dutch Colonial exterior looks much the same today as it did when Wes Craven’s movie was filmed nearly four decades ago, including the green shingles that still line the roof.

Inside, the home has a modern, two-story interior with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and 2,700 square feet of space.

“The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” Roy told the Times.

The home, built in 1919, was remodeled in the mid-2000s by an English designer, according to Roy’s listing.

The property’s real address is 1428 N. Genesee Ave. in Los Angeles. It sold for $2.1 million in 2013 when film director Lorene Scafaria purchased it. Scafaria is known for directing movies such as Seeking a Friend or the End of the World, Coherence and Hustlers.

Listed on Wednesday, the home will be on the market for at least another 11 days as the seller lets offers roll in.

That’s a much shorter window than homes typically sell for in Spaulding Square, where the home is located. The typical listing in Spaulding Square goes pending in 37 days, while more competitive homes spend closer to 26 days on the market, according to a trends analysis from Redfin.

