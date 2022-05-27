Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. The shift has begun — but rate hikes won’t be housing’s Achilles’ heel

Experts expect home sales and price growth to slow down, but they don’t think rising rates will knock everyone out of the market.

2. Stop Googling ‘bubble’: Here’s why the news may be more positive than you think

Are we on the verge of another major real estate downturn? Two of America’s most notable real estate economists, Leslie Appleton-Young and John Tuccillo, weigh in with their predictions, and the news may be better than most people expect.

3. Keller Williams’ lending arm, Keller Mortgage, posts new round of layoffs

The scale of the latest round is unclear, but more than a dozen Keller Mortgage employees posted notices on LinkedIn Tuesday that they’d been laid off, with some describing the cuts as “huge.”

4. Hottest markets of 2022 revealed, and pricey suburbs lead the way

Michael H via Getty Images

New data from Zillow shows that the most popular housing markets of 2022 so far fall right in line with that trend, with the top 10 markets all pricey suburbs just outside a major city.

5. Zillow, Opendoor and Compass debut on the Fortune 500

The companies all debuted within a few slots of established player Realogy and highlight both the role of tech in real estate and the rise of bitter rivalries.

