More than one in five sellers dropped their asking price during May 2022, the highest rate since October 2019.

Buyers are regaining some control as the market shifts and supply grows, according to a new report.

The report, released Thursday by the online brokerage Redfin, found that more than one in five sellers dropped their asking price during May 2022, the highest rate since October 2019, as mortgage rates sit at over 5 percent, and an increasing share of buyers find themselves priced out of the market.

Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index — which uses requests for home tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents to gauge buyer demand — declined 9 percent during May, as pending sales posted their largest annual decline since Spring 2020, and the number of homes for sale posted their smallest decline since the same period.

The data points to a market that is starting to cool off and shift slightly in the favor of homebuyers according to Redfin, but supply challenges are likely to persist and keep prices elevated.

“The sudden surge in mortgage rates led to a sudden and significant cooldown in the housing market in May,” Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao said in a statement. “However, mortgage rates are now stabilizing and homes remain in short supply, so while we do expect home-price growth rates to decline, we don’t expect prices to fall much at the national level. For homebuyers trying to determine the best timing this year, the main benefit of waiting is that there may be less competition as supply starts to build up.”

Touring activity has seen a steep dropoff, falling 27 percentage points compared to May 2021, according to Redfin. Despite the traditional Spring homebuying season, there was more home touring activity in the first week of January than May this year.

Meanwhile, mortgage application activity was down 14 percent from a year earlier, according to Redfin, as rates shot up but stabilized, decreasing slightly to 5.02 percent during the week ending June 2. The increased rates come as the median price of a single-family home shot up 17 percent year-over-year to $412,450.

Though the median monthly mortgage payment declined slightly in March, now sitting at $2,391, it is still up 40 percent from May 2022, when it was just $1,710 and mortgage rates were at 2.99 percent.

Email Ben Verde

Redfin
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The premier event for real estate pros is only 2 months away. Register now with your Select subscriber discount for an extra $100 off!Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×