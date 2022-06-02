This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss recent numbers that suggest an imminent market shift, mastermind theory and the Marketeer of the Week.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White began their discussion by talking about a recent jump in listings. The supply of homes for sale jumped 9 percent last week compared to the year-over-year numbers, suggesting that sellers are beginning to worry that they’ve waited to long to jump into the market. Redfin reported that new listings went up twice as fast and the previous year’s pace.

In an informal poll, Lazine found that the majority of agents said listings were up in their area. He is also seeing social media buzz that the days of putting a house on the market and expecting multiple offers are over. White says that you might still see them, but not as many, not as quickly and not in every category.

Next, Lazine and White discussed a recent story in Inman on how masterminds led one brokerage to 13,400 transaction sides in two years.

Lazine said that Jimmy Burgess articles have been “straight fire” and this one is no exception. Lazine said that the mastermind he is in shares similar ideals and accountability, and they are all team leaders coached by Tom Ferry’s ecosystem. He believes that being on a similar path can be enough, even if there’s a gap in production levels.

Marketeer of the Week

This week, the Marketeer is author Chris Smith for his newly released book The Conversion Code is all about helping agents stop chasing leads and start attracting clients. Smith was a previous podcast guest, and the book is already a national best-seller.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The premier event for real estate pros is only 2 months away. Register now with your Select subscriber discount for an extra $100 off!Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×