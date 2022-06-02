This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss recent numbers that suggest an imminent market shift, mastermind theory and the Marketeer of the Week.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White began their discussion by talking about a recent jump in listings. The supply of homes for sale jumped 9 percent last week compared to the year-over-year numbers, suggesting that sellers are beginning to worry that they’ve waited to long to jump into the market. Redfin reported that new listings went up twice as fast and the previous year’s pace.

In an informal poll, Lazine found that the majority of agents said listings were up in their area. He is also seeing social media buzz that the days of putting a house on the market and expecting multiple offers are over. White says that you might still see them, but not as many, not as quickly and not in every category.

Next, Lazine and White discussed a recent story in Inman on how masterminds led one brokerage to 13,400 transaction sides in two years.

Lazine said that Jimmy Burgess articles have been “straight fire” and this one is no exception. Lazine said that the mastermind he is in shares similar ideals and accountability, and they are all team leaders coached by Tom Ferry’s ecosystem. He believes that being on a similar path can be enough, even if there’s a gap in production levels.

Marketeer of the Week

This week, the Marketeer is author Chris Smith for his newly released book The Conversion Code is all about helping agents stop chasing leads and start attracting clients. Smith was a previous podcast guest, and the book is already a national best-seller.