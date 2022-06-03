The Catherine Juracich Team, which has brought in $156 million in sales volume year-to-date, will now be affiliated with Corcoran Group’s Chelsea office.

The top-performing Catherine Juracich Team has moved from Douglas Elliman Realty to the Corcoran Group, the firm’s CEO and President Pamela Liebman announced on Friday.

Led by Catherine Juracich, the team has brought in $156 million in sales volume year-to-date, and currently holds over $70 million in open listings. Juracich, along with team members Thomas Ventura and Alexis Godley, will now be affiliated with Corcoran’s Chelsea office under the leadership of the office’s senior managing director Garret Lepaw.

Pamela Liebman | Photo credit: Corcoran

“We are thrilled to welcome Catherine and her team to Corcoran,” Liebman said in a statement. “Catherine has an incredible track record and is a highly respected real estate expert, always one step ahead of the dynamic New York City and Hamptons markets. With Corcoran’s resources and guidance driving them forward, I’m confident that her team will be unstoppable.”

While at Douglas Elliman, Juracich became a top producing agent at the brokerage and was recognized at Douglas Elliman’s 2022 Ellie Awards with a Pinnacle Award, which celebrates agents who made over $1 million during the previous year. Thanks to her strong presence in the Hamptons, Juracich also was responsible for representing the buyer in one of the market’s top ten deals in 2021 — the $55 million sale of an East Hampton estate.

Prior to starting her real estate career, Juracich worked in a corporate sponsorship role with Major League Baseball, where she became an expert in marketing, sponsorship and sales strategy, skills that have helped her to grow a robust network of clients in real estate.

Catherine Juracich | Photo credit: Corcoran

Juracich expressed gratitude for her time at Douglas Elliman, while noting that the move to Corcoran was the right one at this point in her career.

“Bringing my team to Corcoran was an easy decision — they are the top brokerage in Manhattan and are known for incredible agent support,” Juracich said in a statement.

“Continuing to grow my business both in New York City and the Hamptons is a big priority for me, and I’m confident that they’re exactly what we need to elevate our business even further. I remain thankful for my time at Douglas Elliman as they were a major driver in my success, but I am excited to see how far our team can go with the Corcoran brand behind us.”

Outside of real estate, Juracich has shown her dedication to the community through her involvement in the Hudson River Park Playground Committee, which was was a founding member of and the committee’s first president. She resides in Chelsea and Amagansett with her husband and children.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The premier event for real estate pros is only 2 months away. Register now with your Select subscriber discount for an extra $100 off!Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×