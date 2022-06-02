Moeser has 30 years of experience in the luxury residential realm and most recently served as executive director at Christie’s International Real Estate for about 17 years.

Former Christie’s International Real Estate executive Rick Moeser has joined Douglas Elliman Realty as its CEO of business development, the brokerage informed Inman.

Howard Lorber | Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

Moeser, who has more than 30 years of experience working in luxury residential real estate, will lead Douglas Elliman in market expansion, recruitment and new business development in his new role as he joins the brokerage’s corporate leadership team.

“Rick has earned a sterling reputation as a builder of global affiliate networks that generate tens of billions in annual sales,” Howard M. Lorber, Douglas Elliman’s executive chairman, said in a statement. “Douglas Elliman is now further poised to achieve great things through his leadership and expertise.”

Scott Durkin | Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

Most recently, Moeser served as Christie’s executive director for about 17 years. Prior to that, he was a senior vice president at Sotheby’s International Realty for over a decade.

“Bringing in an executive of Rick’s caliber is clear testament to our commitment to thoughtful growth and strategic expansion,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “There is no better person — at no better time — to help this company make good on that commitment.”

Over the course of his expansive career, Moeser has created and helped run a network of more than 100 real estate affiliations across the globe, and also personally managed 40 real estate firms while at Christie’s. A press representative for Douglas Elliman told Inman that Moeser is currently eyeing markets in Arizona, Nashville and Chicago as prime areas for expansion for the brokerage in the near future.

Rick Moeser | Photo credit: Douglas Elliman

“Few companies with the history and stature of Douglas Elliman have shown as much boldness and ambition in facing the future,” Moeser said in a statement. “I am thrilled and proud to be joining Elliman and its century-long commitment to reimagining the real estate industry.”

Moeser joins Douglas Elliman as the company seeks to strategically expand its market footprint, most recently by branching out into Las Vegas, New Canaan and Nantucket within the last two months. In the brokerage’s Q1 2022 earnings report released at the beginning of May, Douglas Elliman reported a 13.2 percent increase in revenue year-over-year to $308.9 million.

