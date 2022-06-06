How is Juneteenth relevant for real estate pros today?

Un-fair housing is an impediment to homeownership. Without fair access and opportunity to buy a home in this land of the free, homeownership likely feels to those denied like a nightmare, not the American dream. June is our annual reminder (not that we have necessarily forgotten) to advocate for homeownership for all.



Now, with federal recognition, Juneteenth is a remarkable reminder of an exercise toward the American dream of home and land ownership that we as real estate pros collectively can be proud to honor as advocates for homeownership during what is also National Homeownership Month.



It may be a coincidence that our National Homeownership Month and Juneteenth are connected, but we as real estate pros can be intentional about the commemoration and discussion of both. Case in point, check out this heartwarming story of homeowners learning that their new home was actually where their ancestors were enslaved — what a homecoming!

As you probably know, Juneteenth memorializes June 19, 1865, when the last of the American enslaved population (specifically in Texas) learned that slavery had become illegal. The formerly enslaved had a lawful opportunity for the first time to pursue the American dream of home and land ownership, the ultimate expression of American freedom.

What was happening at that time?

Savannah, Georgia’s Garrison Frazier and other prominent Black leaders (in talks with General Sherman in January 1865) emphasized that freedom for the enslaved was not simply the abolishment of barbarically forced labor but was also the opportunity to own land to “till … by our own labor,” according to Ira Berlin.

In essence, land and homeownership worked in tandem with and were fundamental elements of American freedom. Consequently, land and homeownership were typically denied to those enslaved despite the plethora of land grants the government gave to American citizens, like this example of 160 acres given to many at relatively no cost.

In other words, ironically, this was a period when the government was essentially begging citizens to care for the land in exchange for ownership rights.

The Savannah leaders’ sentiments were so impactful that General Sherman issued Special Field Order No. 15 that by June 1865, 40,000 formerly enslaved men had settled on 40-acre plots in the southeast — land that had been abandoned and scorched during the war — and had been given old Civil War mules.

Thus, Juneteenth also was a moment in history when the formerly enslaved in Georgia and South Carolina tasted the freedom of land ownership with their very own “40 acres and a mule.”

Real talk: It was truly a moment of a dream beginning to be realized despite 40 acres of untended land being only one-fourth of prior U.S. land grants, which were already customary for our government to confer to American citizens. Hence, this was not special treatment, but it was the beginning of something designed to look like fair treatment.

All’s well that ends well, right?

Key markers of un-fair housing beginning after the triumphs of Juneteenth

Infamously, by the end of that year, President Johnson had forcefully removed and redistributed those plots of 40 acres, evicting 40,000 dreamers. Thus, within weeks of Juneteenth, the American dream of land and homeownership was deferred for a significant chunk of American-born and raised residents — the formerly enslaved.

“What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore— And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over— like a syrupy sweet?

Maybe it just sags like a heavy load.

Or does it explode?” — Harlem, Langston Hughes, 1901-1967