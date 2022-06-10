In this podcast episode, broker, coach and author Dr. Lee Davenport talks to two real estate pros who are on the cutting edge of the intersection between technology and real estate.

Have you heard about what some are calling the new “land” rush?

Check out the Atlanta Realtors Rundown as we discuss the metaverse and its implications for real estate and Realtors.

In this podcast episode, hear from two illustrious real estate pros from parts of the nation that are shaping tech: Seattle Realtor and executive extraordinaire, Howard Chung. He is co-founder and Chief Evangelist of GreenOceanTV.com, the innovative, on-demand video platform for real estate brokers, teams and agents.

We’ll also hear from virtual real estate visionary from Everything’s Bigger in Texas, Sydney Phillips, CEO at Zuke AR, the leading augmented reality platform for the building industry and Chair at Women in The Metaverse Network.

Click to hear our lively discussion on:

​​What is the metaverse?

How and why do you purchase “land”?

How may this shape our role as Realtors as it grows in popularity (especially since there are brokers who are already part of deals)?

When do you also need an NFT?

Who is the metaverse for?

Who is likely excluded?

Fair housing considerations — how can we make it equitable?

What are the rewards?

What are the risks?

