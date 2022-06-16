The virtual brokerage is bringing on Shoeb Ansari to serve as chief information officer, as well as former Remine CEO Leo Pareja to oversee affiliated services.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Fast-growing virtual real estate giant eXp World Holdings announced Thursday, it has hired two new executives including one, who will oversee the company’s software and data projects, and another, who previously cofounded software startup Remine.

The new hires include Shoeb Ansari, who will serve as chief information officer (CIO) of eXp World Holdings, and Leo Pareja, the new president of affiliated services at eXp Realty.

EXp World Holdings founder and CEO Glenn Sanford said in a statement, he was excited about the two new hires, who “collectively bring substantial experience and deep skill sets that align with our key strategic initiatives.”

As CIO, Ansari will “lead software engineering, product management, information technology, product launch, project management, data services and innovation,” the statement explained.

Prior to joining eXp, Ansari spent just under two years as the chief technology officer at RealPage, which provides property management software. He has also done stints at Microsoft, Marketwire and PR Newswire, among other companies.

John Tobison previously served as eXp World Holdings’ chief information officer before retiring earlier this spring, according to his LinkedIn page.

Pareja’s new role will involve running affiliated services, such as mortgage, title, escrow and lead generation for eXp Realty, the brokerage arm of Sanford’s eXp World Holdings company.

Pareja is best known in the real estate community as the cofounder and former CEO of Remine, which provides public data, search tools and transaction management, among other things, to MLSs and Realtor associations.

With something of a rocky history, Remine had faced financial troubles, plunging personnel rolls, and a toxic work environment. In 2021, a group of MLSs came together to buy the company, which later prompted a lawsuit from investors.

Pareja became chief strategy officer at Remine in October, but according to his LinkedIn profile left the company in May. In April, Remine hired Frederick Townes to serve as CEO.

Pareja is an industry veteran, who among other things was previously “recognized as a top real estate agent in RealTrends’ The Thousand report,” according to EXp’s statement on Thursday. Pareja’s other experience includes founding Washington Capital Partners, a real estate financing company, and working as an agent at eXp arch rival Keller Williams.

Jeff Whiteside, eXp’s CFO and chief collaboration officer, also weighed in on the new hires Thursday, saying in the statement that both men “are outstanding leaders who will be critical to eXp’s next phase of growth as we build on our foundation as a cloud-based company that was designed for any market.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II