With so many platforms and processes to learn as you launch your business, you’ll need to learn the unwritten rules fast — both old and new. Here’s a quick-hit list to help everyone be better behaved in the office, online and during the transaction process.

When you’re entering a new office, industry or business, you want to do your best from the get-go.

Keep this list handy, and share it with others in your office or with your favorite new agent.

Don’t assume that you make the rules about what constitutes polite and professional dress or behavior

Treat other members of your team or brokerage with respect

Be mindful of support staff and treat them with respect, as well

Be a team player

Read the room and let others get their work done

Clean up after yourself and be a pleasant part of the office environment

Be just as prompt, polite and attentive in virtual meetings as you would be in real life

Avoid distractions and secure good quality headphones or earbuds

Mute yourself when you’re not speaking in a virtual meeting

Share an agenda for your meeting ahead of time

Practice with your virtual meeting platform ahead of time

Use a professional email address for your business correspondence

Start and close emails with a greeting and signoff

Reply All only when appropriate and necessary

Start a new email thread when you start a new topic

When you’re first texting someone, identify yourself and provide context

Don’t text sensitive or upsetting news

Use professional writing, spelling and grammar when texting

For attachments or complex information, use email instead of text

Don’t spam others on social media with multiple posts close together

Adhere to the rules of the group on LinkedIn and Facebook

Don’t hijack neighborhood groups with listings

Be smart about the social media content you share and avoid spreading misinformation

Remember that what you post online and on social media lives on forever and conduct yourself accordingly

Text before you call someone for the first time

Schedule lengthy calls with a calendar invite

Follow up phone calls with an email recap

Put together neat offers with all supporting documents

Be mindful of offer etiquette that’s unique to your local market

Thank the agent on the other side of the offer for their time after the process is over with a handwritten note

