Last week, luxury boutique New York-based brokerage Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) launched a company-wide TikTok channel, @brownharrisstevens.

The brokerage’s agents have been eager to get the channel off the ground with a bang, creating TikToks with subjects like market highlights, neighborhood insights, the keys to building relationships in real estate, and of course, some stunning properties.

Here are some of the videos gaining the most views so far.

Richard Rosenthal and Mark D. Friedman of the Friedman Rosenthal Team are bringing the secrets of Manhattan real estate to TikTok with their video revealing one of the dirty little secrets of some of Billionaire’s Row’s most luxurious buildings. The TikTok has garnered 9,500 views so far.

Jay Overby brings another Billionaire’s Row highlight to the channel with a tour of a luxury unit at 157 W 57th, complete with a private outdoor terrace, as well as a number of high-end building amenities. The video’s gained nearly 7,000 views.

Friedman and Rosenthal have brought viewers in again — about 2,300 so far on this TikTok — with a home tour of one of their new listings at 30 East 65th Street, a spacious 1-bedroom that can even accommodate Rosenthal’s 6’5″ frame.

Broker Paula Del Nunzio’s simple, but effective tour of 128 East 74th Street, a property listed at $19.99 million, has also gained over 2,000 views so far.

Friedman and Rosenthal kill it yet again, with a TikTok featuring Rosenthal rattling off some of his favorite restaurants on the Upper East Side. The TikTok’s had about 1,900 views so far. “You’re going to have to stop me at one point,” Friedman admits.

And finally — is it NoHo, or Nolita? Or, NoHolita, as BHS agents Isaac Halpern and Roderick Angle wonder in this TikTok with over 1,600 views.

“Brown Harris Stevens remains focused on the future and in extending our core audience who are dedicated to connecting with our ever-evolving and progressive brand,” BHS Chief Marketing Officer Matthew J. Leone said in a statement. “The luxury service for which our firm is known extends to all price points and life milestones and TikTok presents a natural opportunity to experience Brown Harris Stevens in an entertaining and meaningful way.”

In tandem with the new social channel launch, BHS will also begin offering TikTok workshops to agents starting this month to help them more effectively engage and educate their spheres through the social platform.

“From marketing to technology, we are wholly committed as a company to delivering our agents the breadth of tools to provide our clients with a sophisticated, world-class real estate experience,” BHS CEO Bess Freedman said in a statement. “Within the first few days of launching our TikTok channel, some posts were seeing upwards of 4,000 views, [which] validates our continued efforts toward progressive growth.”

