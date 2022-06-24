Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

For your business to increase, start by identifying the areas you need to decrease, making room for the new growth that is to come, writes Jimmy Burgess. Take action today and the business of your dreams will follow.

Most agents have been driving hard this year, according to coach Darryl Davis, navigating both heavy competition and a changing (and sometimes challenging) market. Here are a few ideas to get the most from your summer season — and stay at the top of your game.

Inman spoke with Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim and vice president Mary Fitzgerald about market turmoil, layoffs and the road forward ahead of Connect Las Vegas.

Recent headlines have been filled with news of layoffs, but look closer, writes author and executive Joe Rand. The companies where layoffs are occurring are wholly unrepresentative of the real estate industry and don’t represent a major trend.

Inman has created a Talent Pass that gives newly jobless real estate pros free access to the upcoming Inman Connect Las Vegas.