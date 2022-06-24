Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. 7 things that must decrease for your business to increase

For your business to increase, start by identifying the areas you need to decrease, making room for the new growth that is to come, writes Jimmy Burgess. Take action today and the business of your dreams will follow.

2. 7 things every agent should do as summer kicks off

Most agents have been driving hard this year, according to coach Darryl Davis, navigating both heavy competition and a changing (and sometimes challenging) market. Here are a few ideas to get the most from your summer season — and stay at the top of your game.

3. Jason Oppenheim doesn’t want to talk about ‘Selling Sunset’ right now

Inman spoke with Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim and vice president Mary Fitzgerald about market turmoil, layoffs and the road forward ahead of Connect Las Vegas.

4. Real estate companies are actually not laying off staff right and left

Recent headlines have been filled with news of layoffs, but look closer, writes author and executive Joe Rand. The companies where layoffs are occurring are wholly unrepresentative of the real estate industry and don’t represent a major trend.

5. As layoffs spread, here are some resources to help

Inman has created a Talent Pass that gives newly jobless real estate pros free access to the upcoming Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×