YouTube has become an amazing source for training and tips for agents looking to grow their businesses. It’s also a great resource for the agent looking to find others who are providing value in their markets in a way they can model.

The following is a list of agents, coaches, and trainers who provide value or examples of video done well for agents. Tune in, listen and learn.

Although this list is not in any particular order, it has to start with Tom Ferry. Tom Ferry’s mix of short mindset Monday videos, agent interviews and fundamental agent training videos make his channel one every agent should subscribe to and watch regularly.

Christopher Choo does a really good job featuring high-quality home tours, answering frequently asked questions and highlighting the area he serves, Beverly Hills. But what he is most famous for are his neighborhood drive-through videos. He has a few of these videos with more than 700,000 views of simple neighborhood driving tours, recorded on his phone.

If you’re looking for a great way to add value in your market with an easy strategy that you can duplicate, make sure you check out Choo’s driving tours.

Karin Carr is an agent in Savannah, Georgia, serving the Georgia and South Carolina coastal markets. She also wrote the book YouTube for Real Estate Agents. Her channel shares videos on how agents can create a steady flow of leads through YouTube.

This is a great channel to check out if you’re looking for strategies to generate leads through YouTube.

Raj Qsar’s channel includes videos about his team and the team member’s stories, but Qsar really shines presenting high-quality property tours. If you’re looking for an example of how property videos should be done, this is the channel for you.

Loida Velasquez offers a mix of live cold-call videos, strategies and agent interviews. She’s built a following with more than 82,000 subscribers by consistently adding value to all agents, with an emphasis on new agent training.

If you’re looking for consistent content with actionable strategies, this is a channel you will definitely want to check out.

Craig Veroni’s channel offers a combination of neighborhood overviews, market updates, property tours and posts explaining the cost of living or the best neighborhoods in Vancouver. This channel is a great find for the agent looking to model a local channel after someone who does it extremely well.

Katie Lance’s channel focuses on teaching agents how to utilize social media more effectively. The channel includes playlists with training on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. This is a great channel for agents looking to take their social media marketing to another level.

Tim Smith’s channel offers a great mix of market updates, professionally produced property videos that involve actors and the lifestyles of the homes, but what really stands out to me is the playlist they use titled Success Stories.

This is a cool twist on just-sold campaigns where they tell the story of how they helped a seller or buyer, and I love the use of actors to visually disrupt what you would normally expect in a just-sold video.

This channel is a great example of how creativity can set your videos apart from your competition.

Bryan Casella has uploaded hundreds of videos covering everything from cold-calling strategies to agent interviews. These videos have led to more than 193,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Although he migrated to a new channel roughly five months ago, there is so much unique and quality content on this channel — it’s one you will want to check out.

Monica Church is a 20-something vlogger who has been extremely successful at building an online audience. She dropped out of college to pursue a digital lifestyle, and she quickly drew a large audience.

Roughly a year ago, she decided to pursue a career in real estate. She began documenting that journey and sharing videos about real estate sales, house tours and FAQs. If you’re looking for an example of how to mix personal and business content, along with documenting your journey as an agent, this is one you will want to keep an eye on.

Broke Agent Media’s channel is a mix of content focused on humor, interviews, news, and entertainment for real estate agents. You’ll find the humor you’ve come to expect from Eric Simon (The Broke Agent) along with a variety of podcasts.

One of my favorites is “Between Two Lockboxes,” an entertaining interview-style podcast hosted by Dan Oneil. Other favorites include “The Byron Lazine Podcast,” where Lazine interviews agents, and “The Real Word” hosted by Byron Lazine and Nicole White, where they discuss the top stories and their favorite marketer for the previous week on Inman.

If you’re looking for one channel for real estate-focused entertainment and education, Broke Agent Media is the place to be.

Jessica Riffle Edwards is an agent based out of Wilmington, North Carolina. She’s built a tremendous local and national following with a collection of personal and professional videos on her channel. Her content is a mix of sharing her listings, answering FAQs from clients, and a great mix of short videos helping agents improve their businesses as well.

Some of her most viral videos are shot from inside her car, using her phone to simply explain a typical day in real estate or how to find clients as a new agent.

If you’re looking to be authentic in your video production, this is a great channel to subscribe to.

Kyle Whissel’s channel is a mix of consumer-facing content and agent education. On the consumer-facing side, he has lifestyle video series, like “East County Eats,” where he highlights local restaurants. He also provides consistent market updates along with community detail videos.

On the agent education side, he provides a ton of content with practical strategies agents can apply to their businesses immediately. This channel is worth subscribing to if you are looking for a model you might want to follow in your local market.

You’d have to have been under a rock to not realize the impact Ryan Serhant has made on the real estate industry using video over the past few years. Whether it be his time on Million Dollar Listing New York, interviews, or his YouTube Channel, he has leveraged the use of video to create a worldwide brand for himself like no one else.

His YouTube Channel has more than 1.25 million subscribers, and it includes a mix of agent tips, ultra-luxury home tours and mindset for agents.

This is a great channel to see how video can be done at a high level, and it can help you build an amazing business.

Mike Sherrard built his personal real estate business through social media with a mix of organic growth and paid ads. His channel is devoted to teaching agents how to grow their businesses through social media, and he shares practical tips for other agents. The consistency of videos uploaded with timely information make this a channel to follow for the agent looking to grow a business through social media.

Alisia brings her 15 years of experience in real estate sales to her YouTube channel. She shares information on how new agents can find success, along with practical tips on how agents can generate leads via social media. She has one playlist devoted to client gifts and appreciation events that is helpful as well.

This is a great channel for the agent looking for client appreciation ideas or how to grow your business on YouTube or TikTok.

Mariah Crawford is an agent that started in the business at 18 years old. A couple of years later, her husband Spencer joined her, and they’ve worked together as a team since that time. The channel documents their journey as Realtors and what they do on a daily basis, and it covers all things real estate-related for buyers and sellers.

I love the way they’ve used out-of-the-box marketing to build their business via YouTube.

Tom Toole has been providing quality agent training and content for years. As his YouTube channel has grown, it’s packed with a combination of market updates, agent interviews and strategies agents can put into practice immediately.

From his weekly radio show to his agent hacks playlist, there is something for every agent on Tom Toole’s channel.

Ricky Carruth is an agent who shares his experiences doing business at a high level for several years. This Gulf Shores, Alabama-based agent built his YouTube following by providing videos of him making cold calls, sharing his practical way of growing a real estate business through circle prospecting and offering down-to-earth advice for agents.

If you’re looking for a channel that shows you how to make calls versus telling you how to make calls, then Ricky Carruth’s channel is for you.

Kevin Ward has been educating agents on YouTube for more than 10 years. This has resulted in his channel having more than 173,000 subscribers. His channel includes easy-to-identify playlists where he covers specifics like new agent topics, listings, expired campaigns and FSBO training.

Tons of great agent training make this a stellar channel to subscribe to if you’re looking to grow your business.

Jaime Resendiz is an agent and trainer who focuses on teaching agents how to generate leads through free online strategies, FaceBook ads, YouTube ads, and Google ads. Many of his videos include him sharing his screen to show the exact steps to creating ads.

If you want to learn how to generate online leads for yourself, this is the channel for you.

Chastin J. Miles started his journey in real estate in 2014. He began using YouTube almost immediately to differentiate himself from other agents. As his channel grew, he began mixing in content about strategies that were working in his business, plus videos documenting the highs and lows of being an agent.

His authenticity has led to a following of more than 71,000 subscribers and growing. His mix of honest reviews of agent strategies keep people coming back to his channel again and again.

If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, everything you need can be found on YouTube. Identify your favorite channels, and start applying the strategies you learn or the examples you decide to follow.