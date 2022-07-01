In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

A top luxury agent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has joined Douglas Elliman, the brokerage announced this week.

Julie Jones, an agent specializing in waterfront homes in Broward County, will work out of Douglas Elliman’s Fort Lauderdale office, according to a statement.

“Julie Jones is one of the leading agents in our industry, whose reputation rises above even the most prestigious national sales rankings. She belongs at Douglas Elliman – not only because of her achievements, which are undeniably impressive, but because of her passion, spirit and tenacity,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty said in a statement.

Jones has worked out of her own brokerage — Florida Luxurious Properties — for the past several years. The brokerage will remain operational and Jones will retain a majority ownership while working with Douglas Elliman.

Jones has amassed approximately $2 billion in sales volume to date according to RealTrends. She had a record-breaking 2021, totaling $369 million in total dollar volume. So far this year, she totaled $129.4 million with another $29 million under contract. Recent sales she has been involved in include the “La Maison Blanche” estate in Fort Lauderdale which closed for $27.5 million.

“I built my own brokerage by prioritizing every client relationship and by staying ahead of the curve and that is precisely what brings me to Douglas Elliman,” Jones said in a statement. “If you want to continue excelling you need to sharpen your tools and Douglas Elliman has the winning resources – amazing data, lifestyle-driven marketing and technologies that empower agents to do their best work. This is exactly where I want and need to be.”

Home sales in Broward County have begun to cool slightly after a manic two years, with sales decreasing 13 percent to 3,222 closings between April and May 2022, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Valuations are continuing to increase however, with total dollar volume jumping to 10 percent to $1.9 billion in May.

Douglas Elliman is continuing its laser focus on the state however, recently recruiting a top agent in Vero Beach.

Email Ben Verde