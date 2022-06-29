Agent Daniela Sassoun is bringing her team to Sotheby’s International Realty’s East Side Manhattan Brokerage. She reportedly closed nearly $30 million in sales in 2021.

One of Douglas Elliman’s top agents is bolting the brokerage for Sotheby’s International Realty, and she’s bringing her high-performing team along for the ride.

Daniela Sassoun has joined Sotheby’s East Side Manhattan Brokerage, spokesperson Rachel Colletta told Inman in an email.

Sassoun last year ranked 400th nationally on RealTrends’ Best American Real Estate Professionals. She closed nearly $30 million in sales in 2021, the report said. Throughout her 17-year real estate career, Sassoun has logged nearly $1 billion in sales volume, Colletta said.

Two other Douglas Elliman agents — Mark Mistovich and Daryl Eisenberg — are following Sassoun to Sotheby’s, the spokesperson said.

The agents each have a background in finance and experience in the New York City real estate market.

Before becoming an agent, Mistovich worked in international banking with experience in hedge funds and currencies.

Eisenberg also spent time in the banking world before moving over to real estate in 2001. Her academic background in economics and mathematics now informs her analytic approach to helping clients navigate the market, Colletta said. She has spent most of her life, schooling and career on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Sassoun told The Real Deal that she does not plan to expand the team as part of the move to the new brokerage, the real estate publication reported last week.

“We’d like it tight,” Sassoun told the publication. “The client has to have interface with me or Mark or Daryl or one of us.”

That said, the team is hoping to grow their business, particularly in new countries, The Real Deal reports.

The agents have already closed a number of international deals including in France and Brazil. With Sotheby’s, they intend to expand that international presence, she told the publication.

