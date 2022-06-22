After serving the area for a decade, Michael Merrill will join the brokerage at its newly opened Vero Beach office.

A top producing agent in Indian River County, Florida, is joining Douglas Elliman as the brokerage sets up shop in Vero Beach.

Michael Merrill has come to be known as a top luxury specialist over his 10-year career, which has seen him close over $600 million in sales. The longtime local resident and former professional golfer said he looked forward to leveraging Douglas Elliman’s technology and data offerings to further his sales potential.

“Looking back on the past decade, I am proud of what I have accomplished and the relationships I have forged and grown. Looking ahead to the next chapter of my career, I am excited to set new personal goals and achieve them by leveraging the technologies, data, and creative resources only Douglas Elliman provides,” Merrill said in a statement.

Michael Merrill | Douglas Elliman

Merrill first moved to John’s Island in 2011 and started his real estate career working with a local brokerage.

He has specialized in homes priced over $1 million on Vero Beach, John’s Island and Indian River Shores, and has closed nearly $179 million in sales over the past year-and-a-half, according to Douglas Elliman. 

His hiring comes as Douglas Elliman seeks to establish itself as a key player in the crowded Florida market, including through its newly opened Vero Beach office.

“Michael Merrill represents the quality of talent Douglas Elliman is attracting as we expand the footprint in key Florida markets. It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that we welcome him to our Vero Beach office,” said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty.

