Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Millions of homesellers across the country may be able to seek billions in damages for commissions they paid to buyer agents between 2015 and 2020. Here’s why it matters.

The real estate establishment’s latest salvo against the so-called “bombshell” buyers’ agent case is a sprawling, 3,000-page argument against granting class-action status in the Moehrl federal lawsuit.

Multiple lawsuits are challenging the way agents get paid. Inman asked experts what that means, and how the future of real estate might evolve as a result of changes to the commission structure.

On Wednesday, eight homebuyers filed an amended complaint, once thought to be dead, against NAR, Realogy, Keller Williams and others alleging NAR rules have inflated agent commissions.

Opendoor made over 2 million offers to curious homeowners in 2021, exponentially more than ever before. According to Mike DelPrete, this highlights the growing potential of Opendoor’s top-of-the-funnel customer appeal — which is beginning to rival Zillow.