Even if you’re a luxury agent, there are some listings that are truly next-level. Maybe you’ve been the listing agent for a home that’s far beyond anything you’d ever marketed before. Maybe you’ve been the buyer agent for truly discerning and moneyed buyers for whom only the best will do.

Tell us about the most expensive sale of your career. Did it come as a bolt from the blue or as the result of long-term nurturing? Did you know the client well, or was it a one-off transaction? Were you intimidated or supremely confident as you negotiated the priciest transaction you’d ever experienced? Let us know below.

We’ll post your stories next week on Tuesday.