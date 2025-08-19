Over the past five years or so, we’ve seen a fair amount of uniformity in the real estate market, with a high-demand pandemic-era market giving way to a super-sluggish locked-in market. Now, however, we’re seeing a market divide — a real estate tale of two markets, if you will. While some say we’ve already shifted to a buyer’s market, others still see a strong seller’s market holding sway.

Upswing or downswing? We want to know, so tell us about the market where you are. Are listings sitting on the market longer or getting snapped up as soon as they hit? Are buyers finally seeing some relief or still being priced out? Is there more balance in your area, or is it still a nail-biter for every deal? Let us know all about it below:

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.