Have you ever found yourself in the middle of a transaction or a tense negotiation that went sideways and wondered: “How did we end up here?”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

Was it your fault? The client’s? The agent on the other side of the deal? Were you the problem, or were they? Sometimes, it’s tough to know where to point the finger.

In a challenging market, it’s important to keep track of all the personalities and moving parts, so tell us (totally anonymously, and just for fun): Have you had a negative experience where you weren’t sure who was the problem?

Perhaps you were worried that you said or did the wrong thing, or you just couldn’t mesh with your cooperating agent. Have you encountered someone in your professional experience who seemed to be behaving outrageously — or who accused you of doing so? Let us know, and we’ll render our verdict.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

leadership
