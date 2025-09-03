It seems that there’s always a new magic bullet designed to solve all of your real estate woes. Whether it’s a new tech tool or a new lead-gen method, the number of products being marketed to real estate agents can be truly overwhelming.

However, as most real estate veterans know, the tried-and-true, back-to-basics methods are often the most effective. Solid advice on networking and relationship-building is practically guaranteed to add clients to your pipeline and commissions to your bottom line.

As we continue to see shifts in the market across the country, let us know: What are the basics agents should be getting back to in 2025? Is it consistent lead-gen, like the old three-hour-a-day rule? Is it the number of touches or the types? Is it KPIs or marketing? Share your favorite no-fail tip, or tell us what you’re seeing among the agents you work with each day.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings. We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

