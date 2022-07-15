With the acquisition, Fresh Look’s 28 broker associates and five brokers-in-training will join John L. Scott’s Kent North office. Fresh Look’s founder, Tony Lopez, will step into a sales manager role.

John L. Scott Real Estate has acquired Bellevue, Washington-based brokerage Fresh Look Real Estate, the company has informed Inman.

With the acquisition, Fresh Look’s 28 broker associates and five brokers-in-training will join John L. Scott’s Kent North office. In total, the John L. Scott Kent North office will now have 178 agents.

Fresh Look’s founder and designated broker Antonio “Tony” Lopez, will serve as sales manager at John L. Scott Kent North, joining the office’s existing leadership team of managing brokers Jim Willner and Eric Shull.

“Tony’s commitment to excellence and supporting broker growth is right in line with the culture we live out every day at John L. Scott Kent North,” Shull said in a statement. “I am confident we will do great things in the years to come with the support of Tony and his stellar team.”

Fresh Look was founded in 2016 by Lopez and serves markets in and around Puget Sound. Lopez serves on the board of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) and is the president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Seattle chapter.

His passion for promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the profession led Lopez to partner with John L. Scott because of its work in the DEI space and the brokerage’s dedication to client service and broker associate success, a press statement noted.

“John L. Scott’s commitment to DEI and promotion of ongoing growth and development were key reasons behind the decision to combine forces,” Lopez said in a statement. “I am looking forward to supporting the growth of John L. Scott Kent North through developing existing brokers and bringing on new broker associates who fit the company’s forward-thinking culture.”

John L. Scott Real Estate was founded in 1931 and today has over 100 offices and more than 3,000 brokers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The brokerage closed more than $20 billion in sales volume in 2021 across over 35,000 transactions.

The John L. Scott KMS Renton and Kent North offices originally operated as Kamas Realty starting in 1977. They became John L. Scott franchises in 1992 and became company-owned offices in 2019.

