During a time when other real estate brands are pulling back, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury leaders understand the significance of an engaged and empowered network and continue to invest heavily in our luxury agents.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury hosted its first-ever ENGAGE summit in Los Angeles, California. Representing over $12 billion in total sales volume, over 400 Luxury Property Specialists from 10 countries and 30 states assembled at the renowned Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, nestled in the hills of Hollywood. Over three days, agents fostered relationships across the global luxury network, while also learning from real estate’s legendary stars.

Uniting some of the most iconic real estate leaders together for this one-of-a-kind experience, we had the opportunity to reflect on what matters most to our agents.

The value of good referrals and new relationships

Referrals are the lifeblood for real estate agents and ENGAGE not only offered opportunities for agents to generate referrals, but also cemented relationships around the globe. According to a poll of event attendees, 87% of respondents said they established a new referral source and/or placed a listing, and 98% noted they established meaningful relationships at the summit.

The theme of strengthening relationships and referral networks was evident throughout the event. One Massachusetts luxury specialist connected with an Arizona colleague to assist her client’s move to the West. They met during a lunch gathering.

After a day of exchanging valuable insights and knowledge, the celebration continued with an exclusive event hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, located on L.A.’s famous Miracle Mile. The sunset backdrop of the Hollywood sign and city lights, paired with dinner and drinks on an open-air terrace, served as the perfect location for luxury specialists to further nurture new connections made. One agent noted that every member of her team received a lead.

Rallying the Global Luxury Network

At Coldwell Banker, we know how to leverage our network. Unique networking opportunities included the International Matchmaking sessions, where attendees from Miami to Cyprus and beyond could connect one-on-one to regions that mattered most to their business while sipping on customized cocktails. We hosted breakout sessions with relevant and timely content featuring market updates from around the world, expanding referrals, and best practices for team building.

“ENGAGE was amazing and I was elated to be a part of it; the venue was perfect, the sessions were on point, and attendees left with inspiration and actionable ideas to improve their luxury business,” said one agent. “Most of all, the networking that took place throughout the event was paramount.”

Recruiting and retention go hand in hand

ENGAGE, with its meaningful breakout sessions and a party for the ages, is indicative of our company culture, and demonstrates why we can recruit and retain the talent we have.

Industry experts dove deep into how luxury agents can navigate this evolving market with tangible techniques to gain an edge in their marketplace.

Global market updates offered substantial insight that went beyond the data.

Agents were inspired by the creativity behind industry award-winning branding campaigns from advertising trailblazer Rob Siltanen, CEO of Siltanen & Partners.

Renowned entrepreneur Julie Rice, co-founder of SoulCycle and Peoplehood, shared her motivating journey of being true to herself, and was celebrated with a standing ovation.

It was our own talented agent base who shared their personal learnings and who truly made ENGAGE the ultimate experience. That collaborative spirit strengthens our culture and makes Coldwell Banker the industry North Star that it is.

“The valuable insights and unique experiences provided by our luxury specialists will leave any agent — existing or new — wondering why they didn’t join the Global Luxury program sooner,” said Michael Altneu, vice president of Global Luxury.

Extending beyond ENGAGE

We care about our agents, which is why we work to build our network, showcase our incredible talent and create opportunities for all agents to become successful. The ENGAGE summit brought together hundreds of luxury agents from across the globe and created an event that many can’t wait to experience again. Interested in joining the top Global Luxury network? We’d love to discuss why we continue to invest in our Global Luxury talent and how we can invest in you.

