An early leader in the vertical integration of 3D home tour capture and publishing, Ricoh360 Tours is building on its success with the launch of a new floor plan creation engine.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

An early leader in the vertical integration of 3D home tour capture and publishing, Ricoh360 Tours is building on its success with the launch of a new floor plan creation engine.

The Floor Plan Generator is devised from the visual data captured through one of the solution’s native cameras within the popular, compact Theta line of devices. The newest edition, the Theta X, was released in early 2022 and allows for the capture of 360-degree interior images in a single shot and uploaded automatically in the cloud.

Karin Provencher, an agent with NH Realty Gals in Bedford, New Hampshire, is a Ricoh360 Tours user and expressed excitement over the new feature in a statement, citing its ability to help her stand out among competitors.

“I have been impressed with the ability to generate floor plans with such accuracy based just on the tours we send in,” Provencher said. “[It’s] a terrific feature to offer clients.”

Users can simply select to have an accompanying floor plan created to be returned within two business days, according to an announcement. The first floor plan ordered is free and subsequent orders cost $20 apiece.

Ricoh cited the National Association of Realtors 2021 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends report in saying that floor plans are the second most critical property marketing visual, after photography.

Floor plans have always found their way into property marketing but typically as an afterthought during closing document exchanges, or as part of an inspection.

The rise of in-depth online media to market homes, such as 3D tours and interactive videos has made floor plans critical accessory visuals, especially those that can interact with the user’s location when panning around a home.

Other floor plan software companies leverage the Theta line too, such as iGuide’s Planix system and Zillow’s 3D Home app. However, Magicplan can use the onboard camera of an iPhone, as does Matterport’s mobile app.

Email Craig Rowe

technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×