An early leader in the vertical integration of 3D home tour capture and publishing, Ricoh360 Tours is building on its success with the launch of a new floor plan creation engine.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

An early leader in the vertical integration of 3D home tour capture and publishing, Ricoh360 Tours is building on its success with the launch of a new floor plan creation engine.

The Floor Plan Generator is devised from the visual data captured through one of the solution’s native cameras within the popular, compact Theta line of devices. The newest edition, the Theta X, was released in early 2022 and allows for the capture of 360-degree interior images in a single shot and uploaded automatically in the cloud.

Karin Provencher, an agent with NH Realty Gals in Bedford, New Hampshire, is a Ricoh360 Tours user and expressed excitement over the new feature in a statement, citing its ability to help her stand out among competitors.

“I have been impressed with the ability to generate floor plans with such accuracy based just on the tours we send in,” Provencher said. “[It’s] a terrific feature to offer clients.”

Users can simply select to have an accompanying floor plan created to be returned within two business days, according to an announcement. The first floor plan ordered is free and subsequent orders cost $20 apiece.

Ricoh cited the National Association of Realtors 2021 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends report in saying that floor plans are the second most critical property marketing visual, after photography.

Floor plans have always found their way into property marketing but typically as an afterthought during closing document exchanges, or as part of an inspection.

The rise of in-depth online media to market homes, such as 3D tours and interactive videos has made floor plans critical accessory visuals, especially those that can interact with the user’s location when panning around a home.

Other floor plan software companies leverage the Theta line too, such as iGuide’s Planix system and Zillow’s 3D Home app. However, Magicplan can use the onboard camera of an iPhone, as does Matterport’s mobile app.

Email Craig Rowe