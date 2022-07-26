In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Anywhere Real Estate, the recently rebranded brokerage giant formerly known as Realogy, unveiled its renovated New Jersey corporate headquarters this week.

The redesigned space in Madison, New Jersey, dubbed the Madison Hub, emphasizes a collaborative work environment with workspaces designed for more interaction with other employees.

“As we enter the next chapter of our transformation, attracting and accelerating growth of great talent is core to the Anywhere strategy,” President and CEO of Anywhere Ryan Schneider said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited about how our newly redesigned Madison Hub will not only empower our employees to connect, collaborate, and drive results in a remote environment but also lead the industry into the future of work.”

With Anywhere having adopted a remote-first work philosophy, the headquarters contains no permanent offices except for company executives. It employs a “hoteling” office space with flexible desk areas unassigned to any individual employee along with tech-enabled meeting spaces, training and learning studios and event spaces, according to a news release.

The office contains unassigned desks except for company executives. Image: Anywhere The office layout is meant to encourage collaborative work. Image: Anywhere The redesign comes after the company's rebranding to Anywhere. Image: Anywhere The office provides space for employees across Anywhere's network of brands. Image:Anywhere Amenities include a cafe and coffee bar. Image: Anywhere The office includes space for in-person meetings. Image: Anywhere

The renovation of its headquarters arrives a month after the company officially finished its rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, which comes with a strategic shift toward building a more seamless and digitized homebuying experience. The company’s brands include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

