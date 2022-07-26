The redesigned space in Madison, New Jersey, dubbed the Madison Hub, emphasizes a collaborative work environment.

Anywhere Real Estate, the recently rebranded brokerage giant formerly known as Realogy, unveiled its renovated New Jersey corporate headquarters this week.

The redesigned space in Madison, New Jersey, dubbed the Madison Hub, emphasizes a collaborative work environment with workspaces designed for more interaction with other employees.

Ryan Schneider Anywhere Real Estate 2022

Ryan Schneider | Anywhere Real Estate

“As we enter the next chapter of our transformation, attracting and accelerating growth of great talent is core to the Anywhere strategy,” President and CEO of Anywhere Ryan Schneider said in a statement. “I am incredibly excited about how our newly redesigned Madison Hub will not only empower our employees to connect, collaborate, and drive results in a remote environment but also lead the industry into the future of work.”

With Anywhere having adopted a remote-first work philosophy, the headquarters contains no permanent offices except for company executives. It employs a “hoteling” office space with flexible desk areas unassigned to any individual employee along with tech-enabled meeting spaces, training and learning studios and event spaces, according to a news release.

The renovation of its headquarters arrives a month after the company officially finished its rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, which comes with a strategic shift toward building a more seamless and digitized homebuying experience. The company’s brands include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

