Intapp will leverage Cherre’s functionality for its DealCloud product, described by the company as a “complete deal, relationship, and pipeline management solution for financial services firms.”

Reviewed by Inman back in 2017, Cherre was lauded for its ability to wield voluminous data sets, derived from diverse sources, into elegant, standardized use cases for market activity analysis and individual property insights.

Ideal for understanding how real estate interacts with dense urban environments, nuanced marketing needs and investment analysis, the product has only evolved since, most recently attracting the attention of publicly traded Intapp, a software firm focused on the enterprise financial sector.

According to an announcement sent to Inman, Cherre’s API will pump its intelligence into DealCloud’s handling of asset ownership, building information, and zoning, tax and mortgage data. That information will enhance how DealCloud users consider current and prospective investments in the commercial real estate space.

Frank Spadafora is the real estate industry principal at Intapp, and said in a statement that DealCloud’s ability to identify target assets will be vastly improved when enhanced by Cherre’s functionality.

“We are excited to work with Cherre to provide the contextual information CRE investors rely on directly in the deal management tool they use on a daily basis,” Spadafora said. “[This will] lead to better decision making around the acquisition of properties.”

Cherre will specifically help DealCloud users intimately understand real estate acquisition and investment opportunities, helping discover details standard prospectuses and manual reports tend to miss when considering institutional-class properties.

Its access to 22 million properties nationwide creates a distinct advantage for DealCloud’s clients in terms of research of new opportunities and tracking how market movements impact current assets, a critical component of competing for investments, which, in turn, attracts additional clients and partners.

“By connecting disparate data sets and integrating normalized property-level data directly to the platform, Cherre will enable DealCloud’s customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build accurate models and visualizations,” said Raj Bhatti, SVP of Client Solutions at Cherre, in the announcement.

