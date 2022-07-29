Austin-based commercial firm Corner Realty is the latest expansion team to join Keller Williams’ Expansion Network. Altogether, Keller Williams has more than 5,100 expansion agents.

Keller Williams is one step closer to meeting a 150-team milestone for its expansion team count, with the addition of Texas-based commercial real estate team Corner Realty.

Founded this year as the real estate arm of energy firm Corner Capital, Corner Realty’s four offices in Texas, California, Connecticut and Arizona have already completed $1 billion in convenience retail and energy-related transactions.

“Everything in business begins and ends with great relationships,” Corner Realty Managing Director Mike Bohnert said in a statement. “And we’re very honored to align with KW to scale our services across the U.S.”

“A truly entrepreneurial culture, we were first highly attracted to the can-do attitude of KW agents,” he added. “Yet, KW’s strong commitment to providing best-in-class processes and services for agents to serve clients matches our own; and was a key deciding factor to partner with KW.”

With the partnership, Corner Realty will be able to scale nationally through the Keller Williams Expansion Network, and in turn, other network members will be able to leverage Corner Realty’s operations to serve commercial clients.

Stacey Onnen | Credit: eXp

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Corner Realty team as we continue to broaden the services within our commercial real estate division to enable our entrepreneurial agents to thrive,” KW Head of Operations and Service Stacey Onnen said.

As the network celebrates its one-year anniversary, Onnen said it’s poised to be licensed in all 50 states by the end of 2022.  Keller William’s expansion agent (5,150) and team count (141) is also experiencing robust growth with both segments increasing 30 percent and 22 percent year-over-year, respectively.

“We’ve been patient with the pace of our national rollout of KWEN to ensure we’re building a strong foundation for success and maintaining the hyperlocal experience provided by our market centers today,” she said.

Onnen told Inman that Keller Williams is continually exploring ways to optimize the network, which enables members to continue using the mentorship, technology and other resources of their original team and offer streamlined commission splits.

“I think it’s really significant,” KW President Marc King said of the simplified commission structure that requires teams only to pay their local market center. “And I think what you’re seeing is teams growing at an unprecedented rate.”

Once the network reaches all 50 states, Onnen said they’ll be able to pick up the pace with recruitment.

“Through KWEN, we continue to retain and attract more and more of our industry’s top real estate expansion teams to Keller Williams,” she said.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×